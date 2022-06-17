Youtube
US Military Captures Top ISIS Leader in Syria
ABC NEWS, Friday June 17th, 2022
Ben Cardin: Syria’s Assad’s Accumulation Of Wealth ‘Extremely Concerning’
FORBES, Friday June 10th, 2022
Facing Public Backlash, Erdogan Pledges Mass Return of Syrians
VOICE OF AMERICA, Friday May 27th, 2022
French court upholds Syria ‘complicity in crimes against humanity’ charge against Lafarge
FRANCE24, Friday May 20th, 2022
Archeologist aims to showcase Syria restoration
REUTERS, Friday May 13th, 2022