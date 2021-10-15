Youtube
JUST IN: State Department Makes A Plea For Ceasefire Between Turkey, Syria
THE HILL, Friday October 15th, 2021
Syrian Pavilion Opens to the World
SYRIA EXPO 2020, Friday October 8th, 2021
Sick Children Dying in Syrian Hospitals Overwhelmed by Covid Patients
CHANNEL 4 NEWS, Friday October 1st, 2021
How do Syrian Refugees Look at Angela Merkel’s Legacy?
AL-JAZEERA, Friday September 24th, 2021
Putin: Western Armies – ‘Illegal’ Presence in Syria Undermining Hopes for Peace
RUSSIA TODAY, Friday September 17th, 2021