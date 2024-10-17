US Sanctions Target Syrians Involved in Captagon Trade: Who Does it Include?

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions against three Syrian individuals involved in the production and trade of Captagon, which financially supports the Syrian regime and its allies.

The State Department confirmed that the United States “continues to target the illegal Captagon trade in the region, which has evolved into a billion-dollar enterprise managed in part by senior members of the Syrian regime.”

According to the State Department, “Captagon is a source of funding for the Syrian regime and its supporters, including Hezbollah,” emphasizing that these latest sanctions align with the goals of the Captagon Illicit Trade Suppression Act.

Khaldoun Hamiah: Drug dealer with close ties to Maher al-Assad and Hezbollah

The sanctions include Khaldoun Hamiah, a Lebanon-based drug trafficker connected to Hezbollah and the Syrian regime’s Fourth Division, who is already on U.S. sanctions lists for his role in violently repressing civilians in Syria.

Hamiah is a key player in Captagon production and operates manufacturing plants in the Sayyeda Zeinab area of the Damascus countryside, which is primarily controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah.

He has collaborated with border officials on the Syrian-Lebanese border to transport Captagon from Lebanon to Jordan and once facilitated the safe passage of a vehicle carrying hundreds of kilograms of Lebanese-made Captagon into Syria.

Hamiah, along with members of the Fourth Division, also ensured that the proceeds from Captagon sales reached the office of Ghassan Bilal, a significant adviser to Maher al-Assad, the brother of the Syrian president, both of whom are sanctioned for human rights violations.

Additionally, Hamiah has sold weapons and armored vehicles to Maher Assad and reportedly donated around one million U.S. dollars to Hezbollah.

He was designated for “providing material assistance, sponsorship, or financial, material or technological support” to the Syrian regime and is also sanctioned under the Caesar Act for knowingly providing significant support or engaging in significant transactions with the regime.

Abdul Latif Hamida: Businessman and Captagon smuggling front

The U.S. sanctions also include Abdul Latif Hamida, a prominent businessman in Syria and vice president of the Aleppo Chamber of Industry.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Hamida owns a paper roll factory in Aleppo that serves as a front for smuggling Captagon. Through his factory, he reportedly shipped Captagon pills worth over $1.5 billion to Europe, concealing the drugs within industrial paper rolls.

Hamida has been designated for providing material assistance, sponsorship, or financial, material, or technological support to the Syrian regime.

Raji Falhout: Leader of a kidnapping and Captagon trafficking

U.S. sanctions also target Raji Falhout, a gang leader who collaborates with Syrian regime military intelligence and Hezbollah, engaging in kidnappings and Captagon trafficking for financial gain.

Falhout is from the Suweida governorate and formed the Fajr Forces militia, which was affiliated with the regime’s military intelligence before its dissolution in 2022. Residents of Suweida accuse this group of serious violations, including kidnappings, attacks against civilians, and drug trafficking.

Falhout has been designated for providing material assistance, sponsorship, and financial, material, or technological support to the Syrian regime’s military intelligence.

Senator Hill praises sanctions

Republican Senator French Hill, head of the group on Syria in the U.S. Congress, praised the sanctions imposed by the United States on figures within the Syrian regime involved in Captagon smuggling and production, as well as on a financial network supporting Hezbollah.

Senator Hill, co-chair of the Friends of a Free, Stable and Democratic Syria, emphasized that “directly targeted sanctions against those involved in the illicit trade of Captagon are absolutely essential.” He explained that this underscores the importance of his bill, the Captagon Illicit Trade Suppression Act, which became law earlier this year.

He commended the actions taken by the U.S. Treasury Department against Hezbollah and members of the Syrian regime, noting that they align with the law he has presented.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.