President al-Assad Receives Larijani, Discusses Ongoing Israeli Aggression in Palestine and Lebanon

President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday met with Ali Larijani, Senior Advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, for discussions centered on recent regional developments, particularly the continued Israeli aggression against Palestine and Lebanon, and the urgent need to halt these hostilities.

The meeting also addressed the strengthening of bilateral relations between Syria and Iran, with a focus on fostering mutual interests for the benefit of both nations and the wider region.

President al-Assad underscored Syria’s commitment to the historic rights of the Palestinian people and expressed unwavering support for the struggles of both the Palestinian and Lebanese people, emphasizing the importance of ending ongoing massacres and preventing acts of mass genocide.

Larijani, also a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, affirmed Iran’s steadfast support for Syria, expressing his country’s readiness to provide all necessary assistance. He praised Syria’s pivotal role in the region and voiced a shared aspiration to enhance this role in support of regional stability and the welfare of its people.

