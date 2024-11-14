Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus Leave 15 Dead and Dozens Injured Amid Iranian Official’s Visit

State and opposition media reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted residential neighbourhoods in the Mazzeh and Qudsaya areas of Damascus, resulting in the deaths of 15 civilians and injuries to 16 others.

According to the state news agency, SANA, the strikes, launched from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan at approximately 3:20 p.m., caused extensive property damage and destroyed a building in Qudsaya, killing one additional person and injuring three others.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense described the strikes as an act of “air aggression” and noted that the casualties included women and children. Significant material damage was reported to private property, as well as to targeted and neighbouring buildings. Sham FM, a local outlet with government ties, reported that a fire broke out in Mazzeh following the strike, which spread to adjacent structures, further compounding the destruction.

According to Sowt Al-Asmia, one of the destroyed buildings in Qudsaya was rented by the Jaffa Youth Center, an organization affiliated with the Islamic Jihad Movement’s al-Quds Brigades, which hosted activities for Palestinian Syrians. The building, owned by Sheikh Adnan Afiouni, the former Mufti of Damascus assassinated in October 2020, had largely ceased operations over a month ago, though occasional visits continued by individuals linked to the center.

Opposition Syria TV noted that the airstrikes coincided with the visit of Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran, who was in Damascus to meet with President Bashar al-Assad. Larijani’s visit is seen as a show of Iranian support for Syria amid rising regional tensions.

The timing of these airstrikes underscores Israel’s continued campaign against sites and figures in Syria associated with Iranian and Palestinian organizations. Israeli military spokesperson Avichai Adrai, posting on the “X” platform, confirmed that Israeli forces had specifically targeted buildings affiliated with the Islamic Jihad Movement.

This latest escalation highlights the ongoing hostilities and the growing strain between Israel and groups with Iranian affiliations in Syria. The strikes, which align with a broader Israeli pattern of targeting what it deems hostile forces within Syria, have heightened tensions across the region, drawing condemnation from both Syria and Iran as a violation of sovereignty and a severe threat to civilian lives.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.