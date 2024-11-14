Moscow: Resumption of Contacts Under the Trump Administration Could Facilitate a Quick Settlement in Syria

The Russian president’s special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, expressed Moscow’s hope that the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will adjust its foreign policy in the Middle East. He emphasized that key issues, including the crisis in Syria, must be addressed. Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also expressed his belief that Trump would withdraw U.S. forces from Syria during his upcoming term, which begins in January 2025.

Lavrentiev stated, “We hope that with the arrival of the new president and his administration, along with the emergence of new faces, there will be an opportunity to make changes and adjustments in U.S. foreign policy, especially regarding the Middle East.” He further stressed, “It is inevitable that we first ensure the stability of the region and prevent the situation from escalating into something larger.”

Lavrentiev also confirmed that Israel had conducted an airstrike near the Hemeimeem military base in Syria last month, where Russian forces are stationed. He warned Israel about the consequences of repeating such actions, saying: “Israel carried out an airstrike in the immediate vicinity of the Hemeimeem base—not directly on the base itself—but this could lead to serious negative consequences, including for Israel.”

The Russian envoy noted that Moscow had filed a formal protest with Israel. He reiterated that such actions were unacceptable and warned of the repercussions should Israel repeat them. In July, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova strongly condemned Israeli military operations against Syria and called for respect for Syria’s territorial sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Güler predicted that Trump would follow through with plans to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria during his second term. Güler remarked in a television interview, as reported by the Anatolia Agency, that Trump had issued three directives to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria during his first term and was likely to take the same action during his new term. “I think Trump will withdraw U.S. troops from Syria,” Güler stated.

Regarding the future of Turkish-American relations under Trump, Güler said, “Our relations with our American allies are currently very positive, and I believe we can continue to improve them. I do not foresee any deterioration in these relations.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.