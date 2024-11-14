Turkish Defense Minister Talks About Fate of the National Army

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler has linked the future of the Syrian National Army (SNA), which holds influence in the countryside of Aleppo, to the future of Syria itself.

In a televised interview on November 12, 2024, with the TV100 channel, Güler stated that “what you call today the Free Army will be the army of the republic in the future.” He further added that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “does not have a people of his own,” asserting that if there is to be a Syrian state in the future, it will be the people of northern Syria, particularly those aligned with the National Army, who will shape it.

Güler’s comments came in response to a question about the potential fate of the Syrian National Army if Turkey proceeds with normalization of relations with the Syrian regime. Turkey has been a long-time supporter of the Syrian National Army, which controls parts of the northern and eastern Aleppo countryside, as well as the cities of Tal Abyad and Ain al-Arab north of Raqqa.

Regarding the possibility of a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Assad, Güler emphasized that Erdoğan is now a “world leader,” and that Assad would have to take Turkey’s position seriously. Güler also described such a meeting as an opportunity for Assad, in light of Syria’s “torn” condition, and a chance for peace in a Middle East that remains a hotbed of conflict.

These remarks come amid discussions surrounding U.S. policy in the region, especially following speculation about whether U.S. President Donald Trump might pursue a policy of withdrawal from Syria, as he attempted in 2018. Güler noted that during Trump’s first term, he had ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria three times, but these orders were never fully implemented. U.S. forces are currently stationed in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Washington supports in its fight against the Islamic State (ISIS).

This situation has strained Turkish-American relations, as Turkey considers the SDF to be the Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union.

Turkish Military Operations in Syria

Since 2016, the Turkish military has conducted three major operations in Syria, often in coordination with factions of the Syrian National Army. These joint operations aimed at eliminating ISIS and the SDF. The first operation, Euphrates Shield, took place in 2016 and targeted ISIS in northwestern Syria. As a result, opposition factions and Turkish forces captured the towns of Jarablus, al-Bab, and several surrounding villages in the northern and eastern Aleppo countryside.

In 2018, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch, targeting the SDF and their allies. Turkish-backed opposition forces, together with the Turkish army, successfully captured the city of Afrin, north of Aleppo, further extending Turkey’s control in the region. Then, in 2019, Turkey conducted Operation Peace Spring, in which Turkish-backed forces captured the towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain, north of Raqqa, once again focusing on the SDF and ISIS.

These military operations have solidified Turkey’s presence in northern Syria and reinforced its strategic alliance with the Syrian National Army, which now controls significant portions of northern and northeastern Syria.

