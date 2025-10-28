The Yazidi Temple in Hassakeh: Theological Storm or Political Fault Line?

The controversy surrounding the construction of a new Yazidi temple in Hassakeh has evolved into a deeply polarising political and theological dispute—one that reveals profound rifts within the Yazidi community. Some see it as a bold assertion of spiritual identity; others fear it signals a dangerous fragmentation, prioritising symbolism over survival and unity.

The foundation stone for the temple was laid recently in the village of Dokr, west of Amuda in Syria’s Hassakeh governorate, coinciding with the 11th anniversary of the Sinjar massacre, in which ISIS militants targeted Yazidis in northern Iraq. The ceremony was held under the auspices of the “Yazidi Union in Syria” and was intended as a memorial and a declaration of identity for the Yazidis of northeastern Syria—an area governed by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Planned across a 42-dunum plot, the temple will feature a central dome surrounded by five smaller domes, a main hall accommodating up to 1,000 worshippers, a guesthouse, and a symbolic garden bearing monuments to Yazidi history.

The ceremony drew officials from Yazidi institutions and representatives from the Autonomous Administration, with mournful reminders of the 2014 ISIS genocide, which saw over 6,400 Yazidis—primarily women and the elderly—abducted, according to UN figures. For many, the occasion marked a long-overdue public acknowledgment of Yazidi suffering and identity.

Theological Dissent and Political Strain

Yet the temple’s foundation has stirred intense theological and political debate, particularly in a region still navigating the competing authorities of the Syrian regime and the Autonomous Administration. Speaking to Daraj, Sarhan Issa, spokesperson for the “Council of Yazidis in Syria”, voiced strong opposition to what he termed the “Pirozke Temple—the Blessed”.

Issa laid out four main objections:

Theological : “Sanctity is confined to Lalish. No temple can replicate its spiritual authority.” Lalish, located in Iraq’s Sinjar region, is considered the holiest Yazidi site, with unmatched historical and mystical significance. Practical : Yazidis, he argued, are facing existential threats and mass displacement. The focus, he insisted, should be on protecting lives, not erecting lavish monuments. Political Representation : The project, Issa claimed, was initiated without meaningful consultation with the broader Syrian Yazidi community, risking internal division. Ethical : “Resources should be allocated to support families, education, and the return of the displaced—not symbolic construction projects.”

He added, “Real investment means rebuilding homes, preserving Yazidi identity through education, and securing constitutional guarantees—not gestures that could deepen internal fractures.”

The objections also extend to the political landscape: Yazidis remain unrepresented in Syria’s Ministry of Religious Endowments and lack legal protection. Issa stressed that religious legitimacy rests solely with Lalish. “This initiative cannot be left to groups aligned with the Autonomous Administration who lack theological or communal authority.”

An Opposing View from the Yazidi House

In contrast, Ismail Dalf, co-chair of the “Yazidi House” within the Autonomous Administration, defended the project. He told Daraj that the temple had received approval from Yazidi religious authorities, and that its foundation stone was laid with sacred water and soil from Lalish.

Dalf asserted the temple would function under the supervision of the Yazidi Spiritual Council and local clergy, adhering to Yazidi religious curricula. He added that the funding was sourced from donations by Yazidis in Syria and abroad, with the Autonomous Administration providing logistical support such as roads, water, and electricity.

Does Yazidi Doctrine Permit a New Temple?

Lalish Temple in Iraqi Kurdistan remains the undisputed spiritual heart of the Yazidi faith. No comparable structure has been built across Yazidi communities in Iraq, Syria, or the diaspora—aside from community centres lacking formal religious status.

Kurdish Yazidi scholar and advisor to the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Khairi Bozani, told Daraj that the temple’s origins predate monotheistic religions and draw from ancient Mithraic traditions. “Its inscriptions and design trace back over six millennia. It is more than a site—it is the philosophical and spiritual core of Yazidism.”

Bozani noted that while modest shrines exist in places such as Armenia and Germany, none rival Lalish in sanctity or purpose. “Yazidis across the world aspire to visit Lalish—it is irreplaceable.”

Yazidi activist Badie Maamou echoed this view. He described the attempt to replicate Lalish as a theological and symbolic misstep: “Its sacred geography, encircled by mountains, represents the primordial womb from which light emerged. That context cannot be recreated.”

He warned that the new temple risked fracturing Yazidi identity. “Tomorrow, factions may emerge pledging allegiance to separate temples, and the unity of faith may give way to competing nationalistic narratives.”

A Community Scarred by Conflict and Displacement

Yazidis have suffered relentless persecution across the region. Political activist Ali Kolo (pseudonym), speaking to Daraj, recalled that some 25,000 Yazidis once lived in 22 villages across Afrin and its environs, home to 15 shrines and religious institutions. Following the occupation by opposition factions, he said, many homes and temples were seized or destroyed—some turned into mosques, others defaced or looted.

Mount Barakat, home to one of Afrin’s most important Yazidi shrines, was reportedly converted into a military base. “Our symbols were erased and replaced by Turkish flags and militia insignia,” Kolo lamented.

A Proxy in a Larger Political Struggle

At its core, the Hassakeh temple dispute extends beyond theology. It has become a litmus test for Yazidi unity and representation at a time of extreme vulnerability. While one camp urges a focus on protection and rebuilding shrines desecrated in Afrin and Sere Kaniye, another sees the new temple as an expression of visibility and resilience.

A third camp cautions that without consultation with Lalish’s spiritual authorities, the project may deepen intra-faith divisions. The tension between the independent Council of Yazidis in Syria and the Administration-aligned Yazidi House has turned the temple into a proxy for political alignment rather than a symbol of spiritual revival.

As one anonymous Yazidi political figure in Hassakeh summed it up: “We were never a nation-state. Lalish admits no substitute. This temple risks dividing us—socially, politically, and spiritually—at a time when unity is our only defence.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.