Syria One Year After Liberation: How Has Freedom Reshaped the State and Society?

Since the launch of the “Deterrence of Aggression” campaign on 27 November 2024, and the successive victories that followed, the very landscape of Syria has begun to transform. It began in the overlooked town of Qabtan al-Jabal, west of Aleppo — the initial spark of the liberation of Damascus. Within hours, this marginalised area became the focal point of the Syrian story.

With the fall of the regime and Bashar al-Assad’s flight abroad just 12 days later, on 8 December 2024, the expressions of Syrians — whether in cities, villages, camps, or in exile — shifted from despair to hope, from waiting to action. It was the dawn of a long-awaited freedom.

Now, one year on, Syria stands at a pivotal moment: a chance to rebuild a modern state grounded in institutional legitimacy, national identity, and regional balance — a state capable of presenting a new political model, open to all, but beholden to none.

A Turning Point with Global Implications

Observers agree that Syria has entered an irreversible phase. Domestically, a return to past systems is unthinkable. Regionally and internationally, the impact of Syria’s transformation cannot be ignored. Despite immense structural challenges, Syria retains significant assets: growing Arab support, a retreat of external hostile influence, and widespread domestic and international legitimacy for its new leadership.

This foundation, analysts argue, gives Syria a real opportunity to stabilise and rise.

A Smooth Political Transition

Syrian politician Fahd al-Masri, in exile in France for over three decades, describes the past year as nothing short of “a political miracle.”

“Only those blind to reality cannot see the scale of the extraordinary achievements since Assad fled on 8 December 2024,” he told Al-Thawra Al-Suriyya.

The regime, he said, collapsed after 14 years of revolution and immeasurable sacrifice. The war, along with its horrors — mass killings, forced displacement, and systematic repression — came to an end. The toll of the previous era had surpassed one million dead, over half a million disappeared, and more than ten million displaced internally and abroad.

Al-Masri highlighted the release of thousands of Syrian and Arab detainees from notorious regime prisons, including Sednaya, as well as the discovery of mass graves — evidence of systematic atrocities committed under Assad’s rule.

He also praised the role of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and broader Arab support in helping Syria resist partition, lift sanctions, and re-enter the Arab and international spheres after decades of isolation. “Syria has returned — from economic and political exclusion — to the heart of the world,” he said.

Redefining the State

One year after the fall of the Assad regime, Syria is not merely undergoing a political transition. It is undergoing a complete redefinition of the state — in its political, economic, military, and security structures. These internal changes are also reshaping Syria’s place in the region and on the global stage.

The visit of a UN Security Council delegation to Damascus, coinciding with the anniversary of the liberation, marked a significant turning point — an international endorsement of Syria’s transition. This followed a series of high-level diplomatic engagements, including President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s participation in the 80th UN General Assembly and a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

According to al-Masri:

“The logic of national interest — shared by Syria’s neighbours and the international community — has driven a surge in Syrian diplomacy, placing the country once again at the centre of regional affairs.”

He pointed to the transformation in public life: political discourse once deemed impossible is now broadcast on state media, passports are easily accessible, and embassies are reopening. Talks on trade and mutual interests have resumed, and the economy is showing signs of early recovery.

Public Confidence in a New Era

As security and basic services steadily improve, Syrians’ trust in their homeland is growing. For the first time in years, hope for a future based on dignity, justice, and equality seems tangible.

Observers highlight the Constitutional Declaration, the formation of a transitional government, and the election of the People’s Assembly as foundational steps. In parallel, committees on transitional justice, investigations into the events in the coast and Suweida, and efforts to rebuild the military and security institutions signal a new chapter based on inclusion and accountability.

Success in this transitional phase, al-Masri argues, is not just a Syrian necessity — it is essential for the region and the world. He cautions, however, that failure would be a collective failure with far-reaching consequences.

He cited several pressing challenges: securing borders with Lebanon and Iraq, dealing with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who have yet to implement the March 10 Agreement, and addressing the presence of regime remnants on the coast — a region that saw a failed attempt at secession in March, orchestrated by Iran, Hezbollah, and former loyalist officers.

He stressed the importance of swift accountability for all perpetrators, including those responsible for the violence in Suweida, which he said was driven by non-national agendas.

Damascus: The Key to Peace

Al-Masri underscored the need for genuine transitional justice, a professional national army and security apparatus, a representative government, and a new political system that reflects the spirit of the revolution. Legal and legislative reform, he argued, must begin immediately through a temporary legislative council.

On the international front, he highlighted the ongoing Israeli interference in Syria as a major challenge. He criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of pursuing destabilising tactics in Syria to serve domestic political goals.

Despite the Syrian government’s declarations of neutrality and its “zero problems” policy, and even its readiness to engage in direct talks with Israel, Netanyahu’s approach, he said, only empowers regional adversaries such as Hezbollah, Iran, and extremist groups like ISIS.

A year after liberation, Syria is emerging not only as a state in recovery but as a potential anchor of peace in the region. As Syrians gain confidence in their new institutions and as regional and international engagement deepens, many believe Damascus is now essential to any serious effort to stabilise the Middle East.

Without Syria’s inclusion, observers argue, there can be no lasting peace in the region.

