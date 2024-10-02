Israeli Tanks are Stationed off the Town of Hader in Quneitra Countryside

Confidential sources informed Syria TV that Israeli tanks are positioned near the town of Hader in the Quneitra countryside, within the occupied Syrian Golan, amid the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

The sources also indicated that Israeli forces have begun constructing roads near the border fence.

On Tuesday afternoon, Israeli aircraft conducted airstrikes against Syrian regime positions in the Daraa countryside, resulting in multiple injuries. This followed earlier strikes on Damascus that killed three people and wounded nine.

A correspondent for Syria TV reported that the airstrikes targeted military sites belonging to regime forces in both Daraa and Suuweida, with initial reports suggesting further casualties.

The Israeli strikes specifically hit a radar system in the Tal al-Kharouf area, east of Nahta, destroying it and injuring a member of the regime forces.

Additionally, airstrikes targeted Izraa agricultural airport and the radar battalion of the 79th Air Defense Brigade, located between al-Sanamayn and al-Qaniya, injuring two individuals, according to the Ahrar Houran Gathering website.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted that on September 21, Israeli tanks targeted observation posts of regime-affiliated militants overseeing the occupied Golan and the demilitarized zone in the Ain al-Tineh area, destroying two positions without any reported casualties.

On September 20, several Israeli tanks and engineering vehicles crossed into Syrian territory from the Quneitra border fence. This incursion appears linked to previous Israeli movements aimed at opening corridors and redefining borders in occupied Syrian areas, occurring amidst a complete absence of regime presence and conflict resolution forces, which has failed to halt ongoing Israeli incursions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.