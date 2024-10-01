Regime Forces Car Owners in Damascus to Remove Pictures of Nasrallah

Local sources in Damascus report that Syrian regime authorities are forcing car owners to remove images of Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah from their vehicles.

Eyewitnesses indicate that temporary checkpoints have been set up throughout the city, where cars displaying Nasrallah’s pictures are stopped, and drivers are compelled to remove them on the spot.

This crackdown follows the assassination of several senior Hezbollah leaders, including Nasrallah, who was reportedly killed in a raid on a southern suburb of Beirut, as announced by the Israeli army on Saturday.

There are growing rumours in Syria regarding strained relations between the Syrian government and Hezbollah, with some suggesting that President Bashar al-Assad may have facilitated Nasrallah’s assassination.

