From Jaramana to the Region: How an Armed Rebellion Threatens Druze Leadership in Syria

Last Friday, Jaramana witnessed events that began as a personal dispute but quickly escalated into a region-wide crisis. The incident not only reignited long-standing tensions—particularly the struggle for influence in Druze-majority areas in Syria and beyond—but also provided Israel with an opportunity to reinforce its narrative about the “need to protect the Druze in Syria.”

On February 28, as tensions flared in the city, Druze notables and sheikhs from Jaramana, followed by leaders of local military factions from Suwayda, were compelled to issue public statements in an effort to ease the situation. Their intervention was prompted by Israeli assertions that the occupying state would “intervene to protect the Druze” in Jaramana, a city adjacent to Damascus with a predominantly Druze original population, though now home to a diverse mix of communities. The city is one of the most densely populated areas surrounding the Syrian capital.

Local Druze authorities were quick to reject Israel’s statements. Rabih Munther, spokesperson for the “Civil Action Group in Jaramana,” told Al-Jumhuriya.net that community leaders promptly reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and their rejection of foreign interference. Meanwhile, representatives of Suwayda’s military factions—including Suleiman Abdul Baqi and Laith al-Balous—met with Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, to discuss the unfolding developments and emphasize the Druze community’s stance against external intervention.

However, sources from Suwayda indicated that the escalation was fueled by growing speculation that certain factions within the province had engaged in dialogue with Israel—an allegation widely condemned within local circles.

Regional Repercussions: Lebanon’s Druze Leadership Responds

The crisis quickly transcended Syria’s borders. The Israeli involvement and its broader implications set off alarm bells among Lebanon’s Druze leadership. On Monday, the Druze religious council in Lebanon held an emergency meeting, after which Walid Jumblatt, former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, accused Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, of attempting to monopolize Druze representation in the region with Zionist backing.

Jumblatt warned that the current situation posed a graver threat than the May 17 Agreement—a controversial deal signed in 1983 between Lebanon and Israel under the presidency of Amin Gemayel, following Israel’s invasion and the expulsion of the Palestine Liberation Organization from Lebanon. Notably, Jumblatt focused his concerns on Lebanon and Syria while avoiding direct references to the Druze in Palestine.

However, indications suggest that Jumblatt’s mobilization was triggered by more than just Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent remarks on Syria’s Druze population.

Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif’s Washington Meetings

Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif had already held a series of high-level meetings in Washington, D.C., on January 13, where discussions centered on the status of the Druze in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime. Speaking to journalists, he stated:

“The uncertainty in southern Syria requires international engagement and oversight. Stability in Syria cannot be achieved without ensuring the security and rights of the historic Druze communities.”

His statements were widely covered by Israeli media.

In early March, Tarif returned to Washington to attend a conference organized by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization focused on combating antisemitism. He delivered a speech alongside several notable figures, including former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

A Secret Washington Meeting Fuels Tensions

At the heart of the escalating Druze tensions—both politically and religiously—is a previously undisclosed meeting that took place in Washington, D.C., in early February. Information about this meeting appears to have recently reached political circles in the region, intensifying the crisis.

Al-Jumhuriya.net has learned that Khaldoun al-Hijri, a close associate and foreign representative of Suwayda’s Druze spiritual leader, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, met with U.S. officials in Washington in February. In his capacity as the sheikh’s political envoy, Khaldoun reportedly proposed an armed rebellion against the government of Ahmad al-Sharaa. This planned uprising was said to involve forces loyal to Hikmat al-Hijri in Suwayda, with additional support from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria and Alawite factions from the coastal region, allegedly backed by Israel.

Al-Jumhuriya.net spoke with five Syrian and American sources—some directly familiar with the meetings and others informed through circles close to Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri. These sources confirmed that while the plan was discussed, it has not yet received official approval from the United States.

Khaldoun al-Hijri Responds

When contacted for comment, advisors to Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri directed Al-Jumhuriya.net to speak directly with Khaldoun al-Hijri, as he was the key figure involved. In response, Khaldoun stated:

“This is normal in politics—everything is open for discussion. However, regarding military matters, the proposal originated from a state, not from any Syrian faction. We merely sought to understand the U.S. administration’s stance on the matter—whether it supports such an initiative or not. Broadly speaking, we share the U.S. administration’s vision for prioritizing diplomacy and dialogue. Not everyone in the transitional administration is competent, nor can we claim the opposite. But the rigid approach to decision-making on multiple issues risks dragging us back to a past era.”

He emphasized:

“There is currently no coordination with any Syrian parties regarding military solutions. Our focus remains solely on diplomacy and dialogue to establish an inclusive national government and a modern constitution that guarantees the rights and security of all Syrian communities—without exclusion and as swiftly as possible—before the situation spirals out of control.”

Wider Political and Popular Reactions

The crisis has provoked strong reactions across the region. On Tuesday, Thaer Mansour al-Atrash, grandson of Sultan Pasha al-Atrash and a member of the National Call Gathering, issued a statement warning:

“Plans to divide our community remain in place, ready to be implemented when needed, with the Zionist entity as the primary executor. Just as our ancestors defended Syria’s unity throughout history, we refuse to be the dagger that stabs it in the back today. Any dissenting voice does not represent the Druze community.”

Meanwhile, Al-Jumhuriya.net has learned of growing grassroots mobilization across southern Syria, aimed at countering external interference and fostering national unity. Coordinators of this movement emphasized their intent to build bridges between Syria’s various communities, independent of the power struggles among competing factions.

At the same time, sources revealed that the Syrian government was aware of Khaldoun al-Hijri’s meetings in Washington and subsequently reached out to Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri to inquire about them. Sheikh Hikmat reportedly denied any involvement, contradicting both Khaldoun al-Hijri’s own statements and information confirmed by multiple sources familiar with the meetings.

Al-Jumhuriya.net attempted to obtain a comment from Syrian government officials but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Al-Jumhuriya is an independent Syria think tank.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.