President Sharaa Holda High-Level Talks at the Arab Summit in Cairo

Syria’s diplomatic presence in the Arab world took a significant step forward as President Ahmad al-Sharaa participated in the extraordinary Arab summit on the Palestinian issue in Cairo. The invitation, extended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, marks a major milestone in Syria’s reintegration into regional and international politics following the fall of the previous regime.

Beyond the summit’s core discussions, President Sharaa engaged in a series of intensive diplomatic meetings with Arab and international leaders, including the UN Secretary-General and the President of the European Council, António Costa. These meetings reflected Syria’s growing role in shaping regional affairs and reaffirmed its commitment to fostering diplomatic relations.

Strengthening Regional Ties

President Sharaa’s first official meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took place at the summit venue. President El-Sisi had previously congratulated Sharaa on assuming office and expressed his hopes for Syria’s success in addressing its people’s aspirations.

In a key diplomatic exchange, President Sharaa, accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, their discussion focused on the latest developments in Palestine. President Abbas reiterated that Gaza remains an integral part of Palestinian territory, emphasizing its political and legal sovereignty. He also outlined plans for restoring essential services and facilitating the return of displaced Palestinians, with international and regional assistance for reconstruction.

President Sharaa also held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. In a separate meeting, Foreign Minister Shibani met with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji to address pressing issues, including the situation of Syrian detainees in Lebanon’s Roumieh prison.

Engagement with International Leaders

In a significant diplomatic engagement, President Sharaa and Foreign Minister Shibani met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Guterres, who has previously expressed optimism about Syria’s future following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, emphasized that Syria now has a historic opportunity to build a peaceful and stable future after 14 years of conflict.

“The Syrian people must seize this moment to establish a political transition that is inclusive and meets the aspirations of all Syrians,” Guterres stated.

“Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity must be fully restored.”

He also condemned Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, calling them a violation of Syrian sovereignty that must cease.

Additionally, President haraa and Foreign Minister Shibani met with António Costa, President of the European Council. Their discussions followed the European Union’s recent decision, announced on February 24, to ease certain sanctions on Syria, particularly in key economic sectors such as transportation and energy. The EU also removed five Syrian financial institutions, including the Industrial Bank and the Agricultural Cooperative Bank, from its asset freeze list.

Reaffirming Syria’s Commitment to Palestine

Syria’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause was a central theme of President Sharaa’s engagements in Cairo. In a recent interview on the British political podcast Alastair Campbell, he strongly condemned former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly relocate Gaza’s population, asserting that such a plan would fail.

“The lesson from 80 years of Palestinian struggle is to remain steadfast on the land. Displacement is a crime that cannot be allowed to happen,” he stated.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Sharaa also met with Rashad Mohammed al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, reaffirming Syria’s commitment to Arab unity and collective efforts to address regional challenges.

Syria’s active participation in the summit, along with its extensive diplomatic engagements, signals a renewed role in regional politics. These high-level discussions mark a critical step toward re-establishing Syria’s presence on the international stage and fostering constructive dialogue with its Arab and global partners.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.