Is Real Change Coming to Damascus ?

Nomination applications for membership in the People’s Assembly commenced on Monday, directed to provincial nomination committees, with the process slated to extend for a full week, encompassing public holidays. This directive was conveyed in a statement released by Judge Jihad Murad, the head of the Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections, on Sunday.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Interior in Damascus disclosed that the Criminal Security Department and its branches across the governorates, alongside the General Directorate of Civil Affairs and its respective directorates, will operate from 8 am to 6 pm, commencing from May 20 to 26, facilitating the submission of applications for those aspiring to participate in the fourth legislative round of the People’s Assembly elections. This announcement followed the recent confirmation of the date for the Syrian People’s Assembly elections’ fourth legislative round.

Reports from media outlets aligned with the government have been amplifying a narrative of forthcoming changes orchestrated by Damascus since the year’s onset. Speculation swirls around an anticipated governmental reshuffle post-legislative elections, potentially entailing the dissolution of existing ministries and the establishment of new ones. Nonetheless, sources in Damascus, closely monitoring these developments, conveyed to Asharq al-Awsat that while these changes appear significant, particularly concerning the restructuring of security and partisan entities, particularly those overseeing economic affairs, they are likely to remain largely ceremonial, failing to deliver the transformative shift yearned for by Syrians. The prevailing challenges, stemming from the Syrian crisis since 2011, compounded by diplomatic relations with allies and international sanctions, pose formidable barriers to substantial change.

These sources further assert that the cumulative effects of recent years, marked by resource scarcity and economic upheaval, have fostered an environment conducive to the proliferation of corruption and criminal syndicates within the economy.

Recent critiques levelled against the government have intensified in anticipation of impending changes. The Baath newspaper, citing an economic expert, reported on Sunday that recent government decisions in Syria have exacerbated inflation and eroded the purchasing power of the Syrian pound.

Media reports aligned with the government suggest that Syria stands on the precipice of transformations initiated at the year’s onset, primarily manifesting in sweeping security reforms. Noteworthy among these changes is the appointment of Major General Ali Mamlouk as an advisor for security affairs in the General Secretariat of the Presidency, a newly established position. Additionally, Major General Kamal al-Hassan assumed leadership of the Military Intelligence Division, succeeding Major General Kifah Milhem, who, in turn, assumed the presidency of the National Security Office, replacing Major General Mamlouk.

Several security branches and units overseeing the public and private sector economies underwent dissolution, with their personnel redeployed to other divisions. Notably, the patrols branch within the Military Intelligence Division and investigation sections within the Division’s Presidency were dissolved, with personnel and files transferred to the Military Investigation Branch. These measures were articulated in a statement following the Syrian president’s meeting with security service heads within the army and armed forces, during which a “security roadmap” was delineated.

Concurrently, the Baath Party conducted elections for leadership positions within the party, including the Central Committee, as part of its realignment and consolidation of power. Subsequent to the party elections, further changes ensued, such as the appointment of four new governors for Deir-ez-Zor, Rural Damascus, Hama, and Suweida governorates.

Notably, Major General Akram Ali Mohammed, a prominent security officer, assumed the position of governor of Suweida, a region witnessing protests against the regime since August. This appointment has sparked speculation regarding Damascus’s strategy for addressing the protests in Suweida.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.