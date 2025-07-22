Legal Memo Accuses Syrian Officers of Atrocities in Suweida

Syrian human rights advocates have submitted a detailed legal memorandum alleging the involvement of Brigadier General Ahmed Haitham al-Dalati, head of Internal Security in Suweida, and Brigadier General Shaher Jabr Omran, head of Internal Security in Daraa, in war crimes and grave human rights violations during the recent assault on Suweida.

According to the local “Al-Rased” network, the memorandum is grounded in field evidence, eyewitness testimonies and corroborated reports, all of which point to the officers’ central roles in enforcing and orchestrating the security siege on the city.

The document accuses Dalati and Omran of enabling the entry of armed tribal militants, described as having “takfiri” ideologies akin to those of ISIS. These groups are alleged to have perpetrated acts including murder, torture, beheadings, forced displacement, and arson.

Furthermore, the network reports that the memo documents summary executions of civilians, including women and children, along with the destruction of homes and religious institutions. It also highlights instances of looting, arson, sexual violence, and an attack on the national hospital, which allegedly refused medical treatment to the wounded.

The memorandum contends that these crimes were part of an “organised plan” overseen by Dalati, who is said to have facilitated the fighters’ movements and permitted the ensuing violations. It argues that deliberate negligence in protecting civilians underscores his legal liability under international law.

The document calls for an independent international investigation, the inclusion of Brigadier General Dalati on international sanctions lists, the referral of his case to the International Criminal Court, and comprehensive accountability for all parties implicated.

It also outlines plans to establish an international human rights coalition to support the case legally, uphold justice for victims, and prevent those responsible from evading prosecution.

Notably, Syrian writer Maher Sharaf al-Din, a native of Suweida province, stated on his Facebook page today: “The file on war crimes and genocide committed in Suweida is being prepared vigorously. Our blood is not cheap. You will pay the price. I promise you.”

The United Nations, alongside various human rights organisations and governments—including the United States—has called for transparent investigations into the bloody events in Suweida province, citing serious documented crimes and violations by armed groups, particularly those affiliated with or supported by the Syrian regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.