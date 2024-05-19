Arab Rapprochement with Damascus Regional Necessity: What About the Practical Steps?

Despite the imperative for Damascus to reconnect with its Arab neighbours, the process has seen only sluggish progress. Syrian political analyst Dr. Ahmed al-Darzi, speaking with Athr Press, attributes this sluggishness primarily to the Arab side. He notes that the gestures extended to Syria, such as allowing Syrian civil aviation to land in Saudi Arabia and reopening the Saudi consulate, are minimal considering the pressures Syria faces. Darzi emphasizes that this indicates a prolonged path for Arab-Syrian relations. He suggests that Arab nations seek changes in Syria’s political and economic structures to maintain its alignment within the American-influenced Arab regional system. Darzi points out President al-Assad’s tacit protest at the summit by abstaining from delivering a speech, interpreting it as a subtle objection while preserving Arab relations. Highlighting the disparity in goals between Arab nations and Syria, Darzi concludes that this contradiction hampers progress. He anticipates that geopolitical shifts following events like the al-Aqsa Flood and the rise of resistance forces may broaden the common ground for Arab-Syrian interests. Following the May 2023 Jeddah summit, Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad expressed frustration in a press interview, citing Syria’s numerous actions compared to minimal reciprocation from other parties. Despite this, Damascus reaffirms its commitment to its principles and alliances.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.