Following Wasim al-Assad’s Arrest: Human Rights Advocate Exposes His Role in “Assad’s Economic Network” and International Sanctions

Wasim al-Assad, widely regarded as a central financier of the Syrian regime and its affiliated militias, stands accused of playing a pivotal role in the Captagon trade network—now considered a primary financial lifeline for the former regime. His influence extended beyond economics, reportedly encompassing the funding and coordination of armed militias and criminal gangs implicated in grave violations against the Syrian population.

In the wake of his arrest, human rights advocate Al-Mu’tasim Al-Kiali asserted that “accountability is the foundation of justice—there can be no justice without holding perpetrators and economic criminals to account.”

International Sanctions

In recent years, both the European Union and the United States have imposed direct sanctions on Wasim al-Assad, substantiating his alleged involvement in illicit activities. According to the EU, he is implicated in the production and trafficking of Captagon, with charges including direct participation in manufacturing and overseeing cross-border narcotics shipments.

US sanctions further accuse him of managing key Captagon production sites within Syria, identifying him as a central figure in the regime-linked drug trafficking network.

Accountability as a Prerequisite for Lasting Peace

The arrest of figures such as Wasim al-Assad represents a critical initial step on the road to accountability. However, legal and human rights experts underscore that true justice can only be realised when all perpetrators—whether guilty of war crimes or economic offences—are held accountable for their roles in Syria’s devastation and the mass displacement of its people.

Human rights defenders stress that “accountability is not optional—it is essential for genuine peace and for laying the foundations of a fair social contract.” Many Syrians continue to place their hopes in these developments, envisioning them as part of a broader movement toward transitional justice and an end to the culture of impunity that has long shielded those responsible for the atrocities committed during the Syrian conflict.