Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East confirmed that a new meeting under the Astana framework on Syria is expected to occur before the end of this year.

“The meeting will definitely take place,” Bogdanov stated, as reported by TASS on Wednesday. He noted that while the final date was delayed due to adjustments in work schedules, he is confident that it will occur before year-end.

The Astana framework, launched in 2017 by Russia, Turkey, and Iran, aims to facilitate dialogue and negotiation between the Syrian government and opposition factions, while addressing humanitarian concerns and advancing the peace process. The meetings have served as a complementary track to the UN-led Geneva talks, focusing on de-escalation zones, the release of detainees, and building a sustainable political resolution to the Syrian conflict.

The 21st international meeting on Syria under the Astana framework began in Kazakhstan’s capital on January 24th. The initial clause of the final statement emphasized the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

