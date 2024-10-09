Russian Foreign Ministry: Preparations Underway for New Astana Meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin announced that preparations are underway for the 22nd meeting of the Astana track on Syria in the Kazakh capital.

In remarks to reporters, as reported by the Russian agency TASS, Vershinin stated, “We plan to hold a new international meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Astana,” adding that “special arrangements are currently being made to organize the meeting.”

The Russian diplomat emphasized that Moscow views the Astana format for Syria as highly important and positive.

Astana 21

Last January, the 21st round of the Astana process on Syria took place, involving delegations from the guarantor countries—Russia, Turkey, and Iran—along with representatives from the Syrian regime and opposition. Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq participated as observers, alongside the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The final statement from the talks underscored the need for the safe return of Syrian refugees under UN supervision and highlighted the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Idlib in northern Syria.

On the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkey’s Hakan Fidan, and Iran’s Abbas Araqchi met within the Astana format to discuss Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the three parties engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on the situation in and around Syria, focusing on long-term normalization efforts. They emphasized the ongoing joint efforts of the guarantor countries to promote a comprehensive settlement in Syria, grounded in respect for the country’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. The statement also noted the importance of organizing the 22nd international meeting on Syria in coordination with Kazakhstan at a mutually convenient time.

Minister Lavrov remarked that the “Astana format has proven effective as a mechanism for promoting a comprehensive resolution to the Syrian crisis,” acknowledging that “more work is needed.”

