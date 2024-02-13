Syria Today – Biden Says More Strikes to be Expected; ICJ to Hear Case Against Syria

Your daily brief of the English speaking press on Syria.

President Joe Biden has reiterated the United States’ commitment to responding to the January 28 attack on U.S. forces in northeast Jordan, which claimed the lives of three American soldiers. Concurrently, Cyprus has announced ongoing negotiations with Lebanon regarding the repatriation of 116 Syrian migrants rescued off its shores after Beirut initially declined to accept them. In other news, reports indicate that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has established a timetable for Canada and the Netherlands to present their case against the Syrian regime for alleged violations of the Convention Against Torture, with submissions expected by February 3, 2025.

Biden: Response to Deadly Attack on Troops ‘Will Continue’—as U.S. to Maintain Forces in Iraq, Syria

President Joe Biden affirmed the U.S. will continue to respond to the January 28 attack on U.S. forces in northeast Jordan, which resulted in the death of three American soldiers, a Kurdish news agency has reported.

This stance underscores the U.S. commitment to maintaining its military presence in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq and Syria, despite opposition from Baghdad and pressure from Iran and its proxies.

The attack and subsequent U.S. military actions highlight ongoing tensions and the strategic importance of the region to U.S. interests, especially in supporting local partners like the Kurds in Iraq and Syria.

Biden’s comments, made alongside Jordan’s King Abdullah II, emphasize the importance of the U.S.-Jordan alliance and the broader U.S. strategy in combating Iranian-backed militant groups and ensuring regional stability.

Cyprus Says Lebanon Blocked Return Of 116 Syrian Migrants

Cyprus said on Tuesday it was in discussions with Lebanon over the return of 116 Syrian migrants rescued off its coast after Beirut refused to accept them back.

The migrants, AFP reported, were rescued in international waters 30 nautical miles off Cyprus at the weekend after departing Lebanon by boat, Cypriot officials said.

Cyprus, the European Union’s easternmost member, has for years had an agreement in place with Lebanon for the return of irregular migrants.

Migrants, asylum seekers and refugees who leave Lebanon by boat are generally seeking a better life in Europe, and often head for the Mediterranean island, less than 200 kilometres (125 miles) away.

Cypriot Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the rescue of the 116 migrants from war-torn Syria was launched on Sunday after the Lebanese authorities raised the alarm.

The following day, three Cypriot police and national guard vessels escorted them back to Lebanon, but they were denied entry, said Ioannou.

“Unfortunately, the authorities of Lebanon did not accept the return of those on board the Lebanese vessel,” he said.

What is expected in the International Court of Justice case against the Syrian regime?

In an extensive report, Enab Baladi says that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has set a timeline for Canada and the Netherlands to present their case against the Syrian regime for violations of the Convention Against Torture, with submissions due by February 3, 2025, and Syria’s counter-response by February 3, 2026.

This legal action stems from allegations of Syria’s “gross and systematic” failure to prevent torture and other inhumane treatments, highlighting the international community’s effort to hold the regime accountable.

The first hearing, initially scheduled for July 19, 2023, was postponed to October 10 and 11, 2023, upon Syria’s request. However, the Syrian government’s failure to attend led to the cancellation of the second session, suggesting the regime’s uncertainty on how to address the court’s proceedings.

This absence and the subsequent cancellation underscore the seriousness of the accusations and the international community’s pursuit of justice.

Legal and human rights experts anticipate that the ICJ’s ruling could criminalize the Syrian government for acts of torture, marking a significant judicial precedent with potential political implications, especially against normalization with the Assad regime. This lawsuit highlights the ongoing struggle for accountability and justice in Syria, amidst efforts by the regime to potentially undermine legal processes, including the possibility of erasing evidence or intimidating key personnel.

The ICJ’s provisional measures, ordered in October 2023, require Syria to prevent torture and preserve evidence related to such acts, reflecting international commitment to addressing human rights violations. The decision has been hailed by human rights organizations as a historic step towards protecting civilians and enforcing international law against torture and inhumane treatment.