US Renews Efforts to Bridge Damascus–Kurdish Rift

The US has relaunched mediation to prevent conflict between Syria’s central government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), UAE The National reported.

Tensions have flared with Damascus accusing the SDF of infiltration and weapons smuggling, while Turkey, a key backer of Damascus, bombed SDF positions along the Euphrates.

According to the Gulf newspaper, Washington is softening its stance toward the Kurds after rejecting their demands for decentralisation but still insists the SDF make concessions, including ceding Arab areas and oil fields. A US proposal would see parts of the SDF integrated into Syria’s new army while preserving some Kurdish forces under Mazloum Abdi.

Kurdish negotiator Ilham Ahmad met US lawmakers and diplomats in Amman this week and is expected to travel to Damascus for talks. The March integration deal has stalled over Damascus’s demand to dissolve the SDF, a step Kurds refuse after the recent Sweida bloodshed.

President Ahmad al-Sharaa maintains Syria must remain a unitary state, but Turkey’s opposition to Kurdish autonomy further complicates negotiations.

