Upcoming Meeting Between Syrian and Turkish Officials in Baghdad

Iraqi media revealed an upcoming meeting between officials from the Syrian regime and Turkey to be held in Baghdad.

According to the Shafaq News website, an Iraqi government source confirmed that Baghdad will host this meeting in the coming days “to facilitate dialogue between the two countries.”

The source explained that the meeting is part of Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani’s initiative for reconciliation and the restoration of relations between Syria and Turkey.

The source noted that Sudani and his team “achieved positive results through contacts and bilateral meetings,” although specific details were not disclosed. The Syrian regime and Turkey have reportedly shown significant acceptance of Iraqi mediation.

On June 2, Prime Minister Al-Sudani stated that his government is working on “reconciliation” between the Syrian regime and Turkey, adding that “soon we will see some steps in this regard.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.