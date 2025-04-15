Sheikh Tamim Receives Al-Sharaa in Doha: Deepening Relations and Strategic Coordination

On Tuesday, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at the Amiri Lounge of Hamad International Airport, marking the start of Al-Sharaa’s official visit to Doha. He was accompanied by a Syrian government delegation, including Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani. This marks Al-Sharaa’s sixth international trip—and his third to a Gulf country—since assuming the presidency.

According to the Amiri Diwan, Sheikh Tamim personally welcomed Al-Sharaa upon his arrival. Later, the two leaders held formal talks at the Amiri Diwan, during which the Emir expressed hope that the visit would help elevate bilateral cooperation to new levels. Sheikh Tamim also conveyed his pleasure at hosting the Syrian president.

For his part, Al-Sharaa affirmed Syria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and advancing coordination between the two nations to serve the shared interests of their peoples. He also thanked the Emir for the warm reception and spoke of his delight in visiting Qatar, as reported by the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the state of Qatari-Syrian relations and explored avenues for further political and diplomatic cooperation. They also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, emphasizing the importance of promoting security and stability across the region.

Ahead of the visit, Foreign Minister Al-Shibani tweeted: “Today we accompany His Excellency President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on his first presidential visit to a country that has stood by the Syrian people from day one and never wavered.”

Sheikh Tamim remains the only Arab leader to have visited Syria following the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad’s regime on February 30.

A New Chapter

Khalifa Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, Chargé d’Affaires at the Qatari Embassy, told QNA that Al-Sharaa’s visit signals a new phase of openness and coordination across multiple political, economic, and humanitarian fronts.

He stressed that the visit reflects the two countries’ shared interest in strengthening bilateral ties and pursuing joint initiatives that serve the needs of both peoples—particularly at a time of accelerating change in the regional landscape.

Al-Mahmoud noted that this new stage in Qatari-Syrian relations is marked by clear political will, mutual respect, and a spirit of candid engagement. These elements, he said, create a foundation for rebuilding trust and activating cooperation in priority sectors.

This phase, he added, is defined by a pragmatic approach to existing challenges and a desire to establish a new framework rooted in shared interests and free from regional rivalries.

Qatar’s Role in Syria’s Recovery

On Qatar’s continued support for Syria, Al-Mahmoud highlighted Doha’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian efforts, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, and relief. He also pointed to growing interest in supporting early economic recovery as a means of alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people and fostering long-term stability.

He revealed that discussions are underway regarding potential investment projects that could mark the beginning of a new joint economic trajectory.

While reiterating Qatar’s unwavering support for the Syrian people’s aspirations, Al-Mahmoud emphasized that the resumption of diplomatic engagement with Damascus is not merely symbolic, but a practical step aimed at narrowing differences and cultivating a constructive dialogue.

He confirmed that both sides have shown a readiness to advance relations through reciprocal visits, inter-institutional meetings, and the development of joint projects with tangible benefits.

Qatar and Syria, he said, have now entered a new era of cooperation defined by transparency, trust, and complementarity, with a focus on stability, reconstruction, and revitalized partnerships in both economic and cultural spheres.

Qatar was the second country—after Turkey—to formally reopen its embassy in Damascus. It also launched an airbridge to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria and was the first country to resume civilian flights to Damascus International Airport.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.