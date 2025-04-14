Nawaf Salam in Damascus to Discuss Bilateral Relations: What’s on the Table?

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in Damascus on Monday morning for his first official visit since taking office on February 8. The high-level trip includes meetings with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and senior officials, aiming to reset and strengthen ties between the two neighboring countries.

According to the Syrian Presidency, President al-Sharaa welcomed Prime Minister Salam and his accompanying delegation at Al-Shaab Palace in the capital. The meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

Salam was joined by a ministerial delegation that included Defense Minister Michel Mensa, Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, and Interior Minister Ahmed al-Hajjar, as reported by Turkey’s Anadolu Agency. The delegation departed from Beirut earlier in the day for a series of political and security talks in the Syrian capital.

Rebuilding Bilateral Relations

A statement from the Lebanese Prime Minister’s media office confirmed that Salam’s visit aims to reorganize bilateral relations following recent political shifts in Syria. Discussions with President al-Sharaa will focus on establishing a “healthy and respectful framework” for future cooperation between two sovereign states.

A source close to Salam, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the visit is intended to “correct the course” of Lebanese-Syrian relations, which had been strained in recent years. The source emphasized that mutual respect and sovereignty would be the foundation of any renewed partnership

Border Security, Refugees, and Missing Persons

The Lebanese delegation is expected to raise key issues during the talks, including:

Border control and anti-smuggling efforts

Closure of illegal crossings

Security cooperation to prevent renewed clashes

Support for the border demarcation process

The Syrian refugee crisis—a politically sensitive issue in Lebanon—will also be discussed. The delegation seeks to explore ways to facilitate the voluntary return of refugees and improve conditions inside Syria to support their reintegration.

Additionally, the two sides may address new investment opportunities and the fate of Lebanese nationals missing or detained during the rule of the former Baath regime.

A Tense Security Backdrop

The visit comes at a time of heightened security efforts by the Damascus government to stabilize border regions, particularly with Lebanon. These include crackdowns on drug trafficking and efforts to contain former regime loyalists believed to be behind recent disturbances.

In March, the Syrian Ministry of Defense accused Hezbollah of abducting and killing three Syrian soldiers—an allegation the group strongly denied. The incident underscored the fragile nature of the Syrian-Lebanese border, which spans 375 kilometers of rugged terrain with six official crossings and numerous unofficial ones.

This landmark visit marks a new phase in Lebanon-Syria relations and could pave the way for broader diplomatic and economic engagement, provided the two sides can navigate the legacy of mistrust and regional complexities.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.