Surge in Assassinations and Explosions Rocks Syria’s Daraa Province

A fresh wave of assassinations and explosions continues to destabilize Syria’s southern Daraa province, underscoring the persistent state of insecurity in the region despite nominal government control.

On Tuesday, two brothers—Ali Hassan Ajaj and Moawiya Ajaj—were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the town of Muzayrib, located in western rural Daraa. The brothers were affiliated with the General Security Forces under the Syrian Ministry of Interior and had previously been members of the Central Committee of Daraa, which oversaw the administration of the same area.

In a separate incident south of the city of Inkhil, gunmen opened fire from a white taxi, killing Sami Mundhir al-Nasser and injuring Mohammad Qasim al-Jawwad, before fleeing the scene. The identities and affiliations of the assailants remain unknown.

Speaking to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Youssef al-Musleh, editor at the Horan Free Gathering, attributed the continued wave of assassinations to the widespread and unregulated proliferation of weapons in the province. “The pattern of killings began in the wake of the province’s fall to the now-deposed regime in July 2018 and has persisted ever since,” he noted.

Al-Musleh added that the Syrian regime had, following its return to the area, established a web of armed groups with varying loyalties, equipping them with weapons and enabling their mobility—factors that have facilitated ongoing targeted killings. He also pointed to remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS) as being responsible for a significant number of these attacks.

Meanwhile, the Daraa Directorate of Health reported the deaths of four individuals and the injury of three others—mostly children—following the detonation of an unexploded ordnance left over from previous battles. The tragic incident occurred near a medical clinic in the town of Tasil, western Daraa, where children had reportedly been playing with the device. The victims were identified as Mohammad Khaled Rashid Salamat, Moatasem Ahmad Salamat, Yazan Diyaa Salamat, and Zaki Ashiq Salamat—all residents of Tasil.

Eighth Brigade Disbands, Hands Over Assets to Syrian Ministry of Defence

In a related development, the Eighth Brigade—a prominent armed faction led by commander Ahmad al-Awda and active in Daraa—announced its dissolution on Sunday. The group formally handed over all military and personnel assets to the Syrian Ministry of Defence.

According to a source from the Horan Free Gathering, Captain Mohammad al-Qadri has been tasked with coordinating the brigade’s transition and ensuring the handover process proceeds smoothly.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.