U.S. Vice President Vance: No Troop Deployment in Syria, but Protection for Minorities

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has affirmed that the United States will not deploy military forces in Syria, but emphasized that Washington possesses diplomatic and economic tools to help protect minority communities in the country. Speaking to Fox News, Vance underscored the importance of understanding the nature of engagement with the Syrian regime.

Vance revealed that Washington is conducting discussions with its allies behind closed doors, aiming to encourage Syria’s new government— which he described as “hardline”— to safeguard minority groups. He stressed the necessity of ensuring the protection of historic communities, including Christians and Druze, referencing the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, which, he noted, led to “the destruction of one of the world’s greatest Christian communities.” He warned that such an outcome should not be repeated.

Trump: Washington Will Decide on Syria’s Military Presence

On January 30, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his administration would soon make a decision regarding the American military presence in Syria, though he did not provide further details. Responding to a journalist’s question at the White House about Israeli media reports suggesting an imminent U.S. withdrawal, Trump remarked that he was unaware of the source of these claims but reaffirmed that “Washington will make its own decision regarding Syria.”

Trump has consistently downplayed U.S. involvement in the Syrian conflict, previously asserting that America should not entangle itself in the country’s internal strife. On December 7, 2024, as opposition forces were advancing toward Damascus, he reiterated: “Syria is in a state of chaos, but it is not our friend. The United States should not get involved—this is not our battle. Let the situation unfold naturally. We should not intervene.”

U.S. Policy Shifts and Ongoing Presence in Syria

The Biden administration had earlier eased several sanctions on Syria in January 2025 in an effort to support the country’s recovery and build goodwill with its new government. The U.S. Treasury Department issued a six-month general license permitting a range of transactions with the Syrian government, facilitating humanitarian services such as water, sanitation, and electricity. Additionally, it allowed certain energy-related transactions without the risk of sanctions.

Despite its restrained stance, the U.S. maintains military bases in eastern and southern Syria as part of the international coalition formed in 2014 to combat ISIS. Washington continues to back the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which control large areas in the north and east of the country.

