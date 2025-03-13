Druze Spiritual Leader Hikmat al-Hijri Escalates Against Damascus, Labels Government “Extremist”

The spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, has taken a strong stance against the government in Damascus, declaring that there can be no reconciliation or agreement with the current administration.

Speaking to social and community leaders in Suweida on Thursday, March 13, Hijri described the Syrian government as “an extremist government in every sense of the word, wanted by international justice.” He added, “Any leniency on this matter is unacceptable to us as Syrians.”

The Druze leader emphasized the critical nature of the current period, stating, “We are in a moment of ‘to be or not to be,’ working for the best interests of our community. Every community is strong through its people and cadres, and we stand by this correct national heritage.”

Hijri’s statements, which were widely shared in video clips on social media, come amid ongoing divisions in Suweida regarding the Syrian government. While some factions, including the prominent Men of Dignity Movement (Hizb al-Karama), have reached agreements with Damascus, others remain opposed to any form of cooperation.

Divisions Within Suweida

The Men of Dignity Movement, the largest armed faction in Suweida, recently brokered a deal with the Syrian government. Movement spokesperson Basem Abu Fakhr told Enab Baladi that Syria’s Interior Ministry had reactivated the General Security forces in Suweida with local personnel from the province itself.

In an official statement, the movement confirmed that the agreement involved coordination between Men of Dignity, the Dignity Guesthouse, and the Free People of Jabal al-Arab Assembly on one side, and the Syrian Ministry of Interior on the other.

Meanwhile, Israel has been making overtures toward Syria’s Druze population. Israeli officials have expressed support for the Druze community, with reports suggesting that a delegation of 100 prominent Druze figures is expected to visit the occupied Golan Heights. These moves signal Israel’s growing interest in engaging with Syria’s Druze minority.

Contradictory Moves by Hijri

Hijri’s latest remarks contrast sharply with his recent engagement with Syrian authorities. Just a day before his speech, on March 12, he signed an “understanding protocol” with Suweida’s governor to address the province’s challenges.

According to the governorate’s statement, the agreement included reforming the judicial and police sectors, reintegrating defected officers and armed groups under the Ministry of Defense, and resolving outstanding salary issues for public sector employees. Additionally, it called for the financial and administrative restructuring of public institutions, the removal of illegal occupations of state-owned properties, and the establishment of a university headquarters in a former Baath Party building.

The agreement was reached during an administrative meeting at the Druze spiritual leadership’s headquarters in Qanawat, attended by Suweida representatives from the National Dialogue Conference.

Hijri’s latest remarks raise questions about the future of this agreement and whether his position toward Damascus will shift once again in the coming days.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.