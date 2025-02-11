The Government Dissolves the Syrian Journalists’ Union Board

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the transitional government has issued a decision to dissolve the board of the Syrian Journalists’ Union and establish a temporary office to oversee its affairs.

According to the decision, the interim bureau will be led by Mahmoud al-Shahoud as president, with members Ismail al-Rajj, Mahmoud Abu Ras, Milad Fadl, Majid Abdel Nour, Ali al-Amin, and Baraa Othman.

The decree nullifies all previous conflicting decisions and mandates the interim office to operate within the framework of existing laws and regulations.

It is worth noting that the Syrian Journalists’ Union was established in 1990 by a decree from Hafez al-Assad. It functions as a single professional trade union headquartered in Damascus, possessing legal personality and financial independence. When necessary, it may establish branches in the provinces in accordance with Syrian laws and regulations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.