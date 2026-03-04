Syrian Army Reinforces Borders with Lebanon and Iraq Amid Regional Escalation

The Syrian Arab Army has significantly expanded its military presence along the country’s borders with Lebanon and Iraq, the General Command announced Wednesday, as regional tensions surge amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a statement carried by the state-run SANA news agency, the army said its units are reinforcing positions “along the entire length of both borders” to enhance control and protection in light of the escalating conflict. The deployment includes Border Guard forces and reconnaissance battalions tasked with monitoring cross-border movement and combating smuggling networks.

The announcement follows a Reuters report citing eight Syrian and Lebanese security sources who said Damascus has dispatched substantial reinforcements—including missile units and thousands of troops—to the Lebanese frontier. The sources, which included five Syrian army officers, a Syrian security official, and two Lebanese security officials, spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

According to the officers quoted by Reuters, the redeployment began in February but has accelerated sharply in recent days. Neither the Syrian nor Lebanese militaries have publicly commented on the scale or composition of the reinforcements.

The military buildup comes as Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon over the past 48 hours, resulting in dozens of casualties following cross-border fire from Hezbollah. The escalation has raised fears of a broader regional confrontation.

In a parallel development, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced the mobilization of approximately 100,000 reserve soldiers to the southern front in Syria and Lebanon. Writing on his official X account, Adraee said the call-up aims to boost readiness across multiple sectors as part of Israel’s “Roaring Lion” operation against Iran, citing the need for heightened preparedness amid the widening conflict.

