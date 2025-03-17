Syrian Presidency Forms Committee to Implement Agreement with SDF

The Syrian Presidency announced on Monday the formation of a committee tasked with overseeing the implementation of the agreement between the country’s new transitional administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to Syrian state television, the committee will consist of five members and be chaired by former Deir ez-Zor governor Hussein Al-Salama. Its primary role is to supervise the rollout of the agreement signed by transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi.

The committee is expected to meet with Abdi this Wednesday in the northeastern province of Hassakeh. Additional specialised subcommittees will also be formed to address the economic, political, and military dimensions of the agreement.

U.S. Encouragement

A week earlier, President Sharaa and Commander Abdi signed an agreement aimed at integrating the SDF into Syria’s state institutions, reaffirming national unity and rejecting any form of territorial division. The agreement also includes a nationwide ceasefire, with executive committees mandated to fully implement its provisions by the end of the year.

Reuters reported, citing six sources, that the United States encouraged its Kurdish allies to formalize the agreement with Damascus. A Pentagon official confirmed that U.S. Central Command played a key role in nudging the SDF toward signing the deal, which was already in progress.

Three sources disclosed that Abdi traveled to Damascus aboard a U.S. military aircraft to finalize the agreement. American officials confirmed that Washington has been actively encouraging Kurdish leaders to normalize their position within the framework of the new Syrian state.

A regional source told Reuters that the U.S. played a “decisive role” in brokering this critical agreement. However, four other sources noted that recent sectarian violence in western Syria contributed to delays in reaching the accord.

On the anniversary of the Syrian revolution two days ago, Abdi stated that achieving stability and peace in Syria depends on “comprehensive political solutions that respect the aspirations of the Syrian people for a pluralistic and democratic state.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.