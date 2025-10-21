Syrian Network Urges Transitional Authorities to Remove War Criminals from Government Institutions

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has called on Syria’s transitional authorities to exclude war criminals and individuals implicated in serious human rights violations from state institutions. The organisation stressed that this is not a political or retaliatory act, but a legal and moral imperative aimed at preventing further crimes and restoring public trust in Syrian governance.

The appeal was detailed in a comprehensive report entitled The Legal and Moral Necessity of Excluding Criminals from State Institutions in Syria’s Transitional Phase, which frames institutional reform as a fundamental pillar of transitional justice. It comes amid significant political developments following the collapse of the previous regime and the establishment of a transitional government in December 2024.

The Principle of Non-Recurrence

The report argues that transitional justice cannot be realised within institutions still populated by those responsible for perpetuating authoritarianism. It cautions that rebuilding the state without thoroughly cleansing its structures risks a fragile transition susceptible to collapse.

Excluding those involved in past abuses, the report emphasises, is not about retribution. Rather, it is an application of the internationally recognised principle of “guaranteeing non-recurrence”, which seeks to safeguard society against future violations. The report warns that tolerating perpetrators in positions of authority undermines the political transition and erodes public confidence in the new leadership. It identifies impunity as a driving force behind decades of repression in Syria.

More Than 16,000 Implicated

According to the report, the Assad regime turned state institutions—from the judiciary to the media and armed forces—into instruments of oppression and disinformation, rather than public service. The widespread violations in Syria were not isolated incidents, but the result of what the SNHR describes as “systematic institutional collusion” across security, military, judicial and administrative leadership.

The network’s records show that since March 2011, at least 202,021 civilians have been killed, 160,123 have been subjected to arbitrary detention or enforced disappearance, and 45,031 have died under torture. The regime is also reported to have carried out 217 chemical weapons attacks, 254 cluster munition assaults, and dropped 81,954 barrel bombs—actions that have displaced more than 13.8 million Syrians both internally and abroad.

The SNHR has identified over 16,200 individuals—including military and security officials, judges, media figures and business leaders—who supported the regime’s repressive machinery either directly or indirectly through political, economic or media channels.

Institutional Cleansing as a Cornerstone of Justice

The report outlines the legal foundations for excluding implicated individuals, asserting that “administrative purging” is consistent with international law and comparable transitional justice experiences, notably in Eastern Europe and Latin America. It stresses that such measures must be conducted with clear legal safeguards and transparent criteria.

The SNHR proposes a three-tier model for reviewing the records of state employees:

Permanent exclusion for senior figures directly involved in crimes. Temporary exclusion, subject to appeal, for those indirectly involved or who provided political or legal cover. Conditional individual review for lower-ranking employees not directly engaged in repression, with potential for reintegration.

The report draws a clear line between criminal accountability—handled by the judiciary—and administrative vetting, which aims to re-establish the legitimacy and integrity of public institutions.

The SNHR has called on Syria’s forthcoming legislative council to enact a law governing the vetting and purging process in accordance with transitional justice standards. It also recommended the active participation of civil society and victims’ groups in drafting and overseeing the implementation of such legislation, to ensure transparency and guard against its misuse for political or retaliatory ends.

A Warning Against Retaining Perpetrators

The network cautioned that retaining perpetrators within state structures poses a threat not only to victims but to Syria’s future. It concluded: “True justice begins with clean institutions that uphold human rights and serve the citizen—not merely in appearance, but in essence.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.