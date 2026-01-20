Syrian Network Documents the Killing of 23 Civilians, Including 3 Children, by SDF

The Syrian Network for Human Rights documented today, Tuesday, January 20, the killing of at least 23 civilians by operations carried out by the “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) in various areas of Syrian territory over the past Sunday and Monday.

The Network’s report stated that the victims, including three children, were killed by groups affiliated with the “SDF.” One additional death was recorded as a result of an explosion for which the responsible party remains unknown.

The Network expressed regret over the continued recording of killings targeting civilians, emphasizing the necessity of serious efforts to protect citizens’ lives, especially amid the political transformations the country is undergoing and the entry into a phase of enhancing stability and the rule of law.

The report indicated that the repeated occurrence of civilian casualties resulting from the practices of the “SDF” highlights the need to strengthen national institutions that guarantee human rights, in line with national laws and international standards.

The Network called for an end to all violations against civilians and for working to build legal and institutional pathways that respect human dignity and ensure justice and accountability. This, it stated, would contribute to cementing societal trust and preventing the recurrence of violations that Syrians have suffered during the years of war.

In a previous report, the Syrian Network for Human Rights had documented the killing of six civilians, including a child and a woman, during raids carried out by groups affiliated with the “SDF” in areas of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

The report issued this January explained that the civilians were killed in two separate incidents during raids by “SDF” elements in the town of Dhiban in the Deir ez-Zor countryside on December 21 last year, and in the town of Jdidah Kayyet in the Raqqa countryside on the 23rd of the same month. It also noted the arrest of a number of residents without judicial warrants or justified legal reasons.

Field sources had reported two days ago the killing and injury of a number of civilians by “SDF” sniper fire inside the city of Raqqa.

A medical source informed the agency that one fatality and ten injuries, all caused by sniper fire from the organization, had arrived at the National Hospital in the city.

Local sources reported that the “SDF” executed a number of prisoners in the city of Tabqa before withdrawing from it. The Syrian government stated in a Sunday announcement that “the execution of captives and prisoners, especially civilians among them, constitutes a fully-fledged crime under the Geneva Conventions and starkly contradicts international humanitarian law.”

These developments follow a military operation launched by the Syrian Arab Army in northeastern Syria. The operation came in response to repeated violations by the “SDF,” its targeting of army positions and civilian neighborhoods, and its stalling in implementing the March 10 agreement, which led to the announcement of a new agreement by President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Sunday evening.

The terms of the ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF stipulated a comprehensive and immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts and points of contact between Syrian government forces and the SDF. Concurrently, all military formations affiliated with the SDF are to withdraw to the area east of the Euphrates as a preliminary step for redeployment.

The agreement includes the complete and immediate handover of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces—administratively and militarily—to the Syrian government. This entails the handover of all civilian institutions and facilities, along with the issuance of immediate decisions to integrate current employees into the relevant ministries of the Syrian state. The government commits to not targeting SDF employees, fighters, and civilian administration personnel in the two provinces. Furthermore, all civilian institutions in Hassakeh province are to be integrated into the structures and administrative bodies of the Syrian state.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.