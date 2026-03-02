From Hormuz to Damascus: Regional War Sends New Shockwaves Through Syria’s Fragile Economy

As military confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran intensifies, Syria’s already-battered economy is bracing for a new wave of instability. Though Damascus is not a direct party to the conflict, economists and business leaders warn that the country’s dependence on imports and vulnerable supply chains leaves it acutely exposed to the war’s spillover effects.

The question dominating economic circles in the capital is whether the region is witnessing a brief flare-up or the start of a prolonged cycle of retaliation. The answer, analysts say, will determine how deeply Syria’s markets and logistics networks are shaken.

Supply Chains Under Strain

For now, Syrian markets appear calm. Mohammad Al-Hallak, a member of the Damascus Chamber of Commerce, said shelves remain stocked and no immediate shortages have emerged. “Foodstuffs are available, and basic goods are present,” he noted.

But beneath that surface stability lies a growing unease. Business leaders warn that even a limited conflict triggers immediate increases in shipping costs, insurance premiums, and transit delays — all of which directly affect the price and availability of goods entering Syria.

Economic researcher and consultant Bassel Kouifi cautioned that the real danger lies not in the initial exchange of strikes, but in the possibility of a wider regional slide. “Escalation may be used as a political tool to break a negotiating deadlock,” he said, “but it carries the risk of expanding into a prolonged confrontation, especially if more regional actors are drawn in.” In such a scenario, he added, threats to key maritime corridors become far more serious.

The Hormuz Factor

Both analysts and traders point to one critical vulnerability: the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the narrow waterway, making it one of the most strategically sensitive chokepoints on the planet.

Syria does not rely directly on oil shipped through Hormuz, but it is deeply tied to global energy markets. A sharp rise in oil prices would ripple through every sector of the Syrian economy — from fuel imports to the cost of manufacturing and transportation.

Al-Hallak offered a simple illustration: “A factory may need ten components to operate. Nine are available locally, but one is imported with a short shelf life or specific technical requirements. A delay in that single component can stop the entire production line.” Rising freight costs and delayed vessels, he warned, can paralyze production even when local markets appear stable.

Kouifi added that higher global energy prices would place additional pressure on the Syrian pound, driving inflation and eroding purchasing power. “Energy supplies become the most critical link,” he said. “Any disruption there hits production, transport, and agriculture all at once.”

The Risk of “Fictitious Demand”

Beyond physical supply chains, experts warn of a behavioral threat that often emerges during crises: “fictitious demand.” As uncertainty rises, factories and traders tend to double their orders for fuel and raw materials as a precaution.

This hoarding can create artificial shortages and drive prices higher, even when no real supply crisis exists. If the conflict ends quickly, the excess stock becomes a surplus, destabilizing the market again. Economic leaders stress the need for calm, disciplined market management to prevent panic-driven distortions.

Mitigation, Not Panic

Given the unpredictable trajectory of the conflict, analysts argue that Syria must adopt exceptional measures that go beyond routine crisis management. The priority, they say, is not merely securing goods but managing resources strategically.

That includes building reserves of essential materials, diversifying import routes, securing fuel supplies, and using alternative ports — even at higher cost. In wartime conditions, they argue, speed and reliability outweigh price.

“The cheapest option is not always the best,” one expert noted. “Paying more for a shipment of fuel may be far less costly than the economic damage caused by factory shutdowns, power outages, or stalled transport.”

Uncertain Outlook

The ultimate impact of the regional war on Syria’s economy will depend on how long the conflict lasts, how far it spreads, and whether vital sea lanes remain open. But economists agree on one point: early preparation and rational resource management are essential.

In moments of severe crisis, they say, survival belongs not to the strongest economies, but to those managed with foresight, discipline, and swift decision-making.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.