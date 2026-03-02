Pro-Israeli Hackers Breach Syrian Government Accounts as Regional Tensions Intensify

Several official Syrian government social media accounts were hacked on Monday by actors expressing support for Israel, a high-profile cyber intrusion that unfolded amid escalating military confrontation across the Middle East.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said the compromised accounts included those of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, the Supreme Committee for Parliamentary Elections, and the Ministry of Transport. Images circulating on social media showed altered display names reading “Glory to Israel” and posts praising the Israeli government.

The breach comes at a moment of heightened regional volatility, as American-Israeli military operations against Iran continue to expand. The conflict has triggered waves of airstrikes and rocket fire, with Iran launching retaliatory attacks on targets in Gulf states and Jordan.

No Official Comment on Cyberattack Investigation

In a separate report, SANA said the Al-Oteiba industrial power substation in the Damascus countryside was knocked offline after debris from a rocket struck a transformer. The agency attributed the damage to falling fragments from the ongoing exchange of fire between Israel and Iran.

The violence also caused civilian injuries late Sunday. Four members of one family — a father and his three daughters — were wounded in the town of Ain Terma, also in the Damascus countryside. Dr. Najib al-Nassan, Director of Emergency Services at the Ministry of Health, told SANA that the injuries were caused by debris from a rocket linked to the cross-border strikes. He said all four were treated at Kfar Batna National Hospital and discharged with minor wounds.

As of Monday evening, Syrian authorities had not issued a formal statement on whether the hacked accounts had been restored or whether an investigation into the cyberattacks had been launched.

