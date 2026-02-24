Syrian Justice Minister Meets European Delegation to Discuss Legal Cooperation

Syria’s Minister of Justice, Mazhar al-Wais, held talks on Tuesday with a visiting European delegation to explore expanded cooperation in legal and judicial fields, according to an official statement released by the ministry.

Al-Wais received Rosa Maria Gili, Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division at the European External Action Service, along with her accompanying delegation at the ministry’s headquarters in Damascus. Discussions centered on strengthening bilateral collaboration in judicial affairs and building on recent engagements with international partners. The meeting is the latest in a series of diplomatic exchanges involving Syrian judicial authorities and foreign institutions.

The talks follow a February 22 meeting between al-Wais and Claudio Cordone, Deputy Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria, which focused on joint cooperation between Syria and the United Nations, particularly in legal and judicial sectors.

Earlier this month, on February 2, the minister also met with Anna Birs, Head of the MENA BI Unit for Syria and the Middle East at the European Commission. That meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between Syria and the European Union, including the development and implementation of future joint programs.

Tuesday’s meeting underscores continued international engagement with Syrian judicial institutions as part of broader efforts to support legal reform and strengthen judicial processes.

