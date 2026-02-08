Syrian Journalists Association Rejects Government’s Proposed Media Code as Executive Overreach

The Syrian Journalists Association has forcefully rejected the Ministry of Information’s plan to launch a “Professional Code of Conduct” on February 15, 2026, calling it an attempt to bypass constitutional procedures, violate international obligations, and legitimize executive interference in independent journalistic affairs.

In a statement issued Saturday, February 7, 2026, the Association condemned the initiative in unequivocal terms, stressing that the development of professional and ethical standards is the exclusive domain of professional unions. Such standards, it said, fall squarely within the mandate of the Syrian Journalists Association and the Syrian Journalists Union, the only bodies empowered to represent the collective will of Syrian journalists.

The statement argued that any attempt by the executive branch to impose a code of conduct amounts to a revival of guardianship practices fundamentally incompatible with the transitional phase’s stated commitment to expanding the public sphere. It also contravenes the spirit and letter of the Constitutional Declaration, which guarantees freedom of expression and the right to form associations and unions.

The Association warned of the dangers of transforming the Ministry of Information into an ethical overseer or censor, noting that such a role would stifle the development of free and investigative journalism. Even if the code’s language appears benign, the Association said, any framework not produced by independent unions lacks professional legitimacy and risks reintroducing control mechanisms under the guise of ethics.

The proposed code, the statement added, constitutes a clear breach of Syria’s obligations under International Labour Organization Conventions 87 and 98, which prohibit public authorities from interfering in the internal affairs of professional organizations. These commitments are explicitly incorporated into the Constitutional Declaration under Article 12.

The Association revealed that it is already working with the Syrian Journalists Union, in coordination with the International Federation of Journalists, to develop a comprehensive roadmap for media-sector reform, including a union-led ethical framework.

As an alternative path, the Association expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Journalists Union on drafting and issuing a “Code of Conduct and Honor Charter” for Syrian journalists, drawing on the International Federation of Journalists’ charter and developed through democratic mechanisms that reflect the genuine will of media professionals.

In a related context, the Association affirmed its willingness to cooperate with the Ministry of Information and the Journalists Union on preparing a national draft law to combat hate speech—provided the process is participatory and legislative, not imposed by executive decree.

The statement concluded by urging the Ministry of Information to adhere strictly to its administrative and logistical role, refrain from intervening in professional and union affairs, and respect the independence of the journalistic community—one of the essential pillars of democratic transformation in the new Syria.

