Syrian Foreign Minister and U.S. Envoy Discuss Strategic Files

Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan al-Shibani held a wide-ranging and constructive meeting in Damascus with U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barak, during which the two sides discussed several strategic files intended to lay the foundation for a new phase of cooperation between the two countries.

Both officials reaffirmed their firm commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and full national sovereignty. They also reviewed the practical steps taken toward integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the institutions of the Syrian state.

The talks addressed the launch of a Syria-led international committee tasked with ensuring transparency in the destruction of chemical weapons, a process that will proceed under full national oversight.

The two sides further underscored the importance of supporting Syria’s efforts to combat ISIS and strengthening its role as a central partner in regional security.

Envoy Barak expressed the interest of major U.S. companies in contributing to Syria’s economic recovery—particularly in the oil and energy sectors—and in opening avenues for international investment.

Concluding the meeting, the delegations discussed the logistical and political steps required to reopen the Syrian embassy in Washington, with the aim of safeguarding mutual interests and reinforcing official channels of communication between the two countries.

