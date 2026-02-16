Syrian Democratic Council Unveils Vision for a National Charter and a Syrian-Led Political Settlement

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces, issued a sweeping political declaration on Sunday outlining its vision for a future Syrian state built on democracy, pluralism, and decentralization. The statement, released on February 15 and reported by Ultra Syria and Reuters, calls for drafting a “comprehensive national charter” that would anchor a new political order and guarantee the rights of all Syrian communities.

The Council described the current period as a “precise national moment,” arguing that the accelerating developments in the country require a transition from crisis management to active participation in shaping a state grounded in citizenship and the rule of law.

A Syrian-Led Path Forward

At the heart of the SDC’s message is a firm insistence that Syria’s future must be determined by Syrians alone. The Council reiterated its “categorical rejection” of foreign interference and warned against relying on regional or international actors to gain political leverage. Instead, it called for balanced relations with neighboring states based on mutual respect and shared interests.

The SDC emphasized that a “Syrian–Syrian political solution” remains the only viable path to ending the conflict, and that any future state must be democratic, decentralized, and committed to preserving the country’s territorial unity.

A National Charter and Constitutional Guarantees

The Council’s statement lays out a detailed roadmap for political transition, beginning with the creation of a national charter that would serve as the foundation for a participatory and stable political system.

A central component of this charter, the SDC said, must be the constitutional recognition of the Kurdish people’s legitimate national rights, alongside the protection of the cultural and linguistic rights of Syriacs, Assyrians, Turkmen, Armenians, Circassians, and other communities.

The document also highlights the need for:

Full political participation for women , including equal representation in decision-making

Empowerment of youth across political and social spheres

Integration of military forces into a unified, professional national army

A transitional justice framework to address past violations, ensure accountability, and enable the safe return of refugees and displaced persons

On the economic front, the SDC urged immediate measures to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, support early recovery, and prepare for long-term reconstruction.

Backing the January 29 Agreement

The Council reaffirmed its support for the January 29 agreement with the Syrian government, describing it as a “vital step” toward de-escalation and a broader political process. The SDC said it is ready to engage constructively with any initiative that strengthens Syria’s unity and advances a sustainable settlement.

To meet the demands of the new phase, the Council announced plans to modernize its organizational and political structures, adopting more flexible and transparent mechanisms to enhance its national role.

Call for a National Dialogue

The SDC concluded by calling for a comprehensive Syrian national dialogue that includes all political and social forces without exclusion. It positioned itself as a mediator capable of bridging divides, citing its balanced relations with various actors across the country.

The Council pledged to continue engaging positively in efforts to shape Syria’s future, committing its resources to building a modern, democratic, and independent state that meets the aspirations of its people for freedom, justice, and stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.