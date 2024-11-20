Syria Urges UN Action Against Israeli “Aggression Threatening Regional and Global Security”

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Qusay Al-Dahhak, has warned that the Israeli occupation’s continued instigation of wars in the region poses a grave threat to regional and international peace and security. He called on the UN Security Council to act decisively to halt the genocide in Palestine, the Israeli bombardment and aggression in Lebanon, and the barbaric attacks on Syria.

“The Palestinian cause continues to receive strong and widespread support from nations that uphold international law, the principles of justice, and the rights of peoples, despite the Israeli occupation’s systematic aggression and heinous crimes,” Al-Dahhak stated during a Security Council session on the Middle East. “The more the Israeli occupation entity escalates its aggressive attempts to erase history, alter geography, and liquidate this cause, the greater the global solidarity and support for the Palestinian people.”

Al-Dahhak emphasized that the occupation’s crimes persist only due to the multifaceted support provided by the United States and several of its allies to “Israel,” as well as their relentless efforts to shield Israeli war criminals from accountability and justice.

He highlighted the daily attacks launched by the Israeli occupation on Syrian territory, targeting civilians in their homes, including women and children, as well as residential neighborhoods housing diplomatic missions and United Nations offices. These attacks also extend to economic and service facilities, such as roads, bridges, and border crossings used by individuals fleeing from Lebanon to escape Israeli aggression.

“My country calls on the Security Council to immediately implement its resolutions, particularly Resolutions 242, 338, and 497, to end the Israeli occupation of Arab lands in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, and to establish a sovereign Palestinian state with full UN membership,” Al-Dahhak underscored.

He concluded by condemning Israel’s deliberate attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and stressing the need to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel, including those in the UNDOF and UNTSO missions, while preserving the integrity of their mandates

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.