Suspension of Salaries Prompts Iran’s Militias in Deir-ez-Zor to Threaten to Withdraw

A tense meeting took place at the headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) militia in the Tammo neighborhood of Mayadeen, located in the Deir-ez-Zor countryside. The meeting involved leaders of Iran-backed militias, who expressed growing dissatisfaction over the suspension of salaries and the shortage of military supplies.

According to Deir EzZor 24, the meeting was marked by sharp disagreements and confrontations between commanders. The discontent stemmed from halved salaries and a lack of essential military provisions, which exacerbated tensions among the militia leaders.

Some commanders reportedly threatened to abandon the militias altogether and lay down their arms if the situation did not improve, highlighting the deepening crisis within the ranks of the Iran-backed groups in the region.

The tensions were further fueled by mutual accusations between militia leaders. IRGC commanders blamed certain militia members for stealing weapons and fleeing to areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir-ez-Zor and Raqqa, deepening the discord within the meeting.

This crisis is part of a broader set of challenges facing Iranian militias in Syria, with funding shortages and inadequate logistical support eroding the morale of their fighters and heightening internal divisions.

Suspension of Salaries Among Iranian Militia Members

Media reports have revealed that the salaries of many Syrian members of Iran-affiliated militias in Deir-ez-Zor have been suspended. The IRGC has increasingly relied on foreign fighters, including Afghans, Iraqis, and Iranians, amid growing distrust of Syrian personnel.

According to the local North Press news website, the salaries of militia members have been halted for over two months. A local member, who spoke anonymously for fear of retribution, noted that “Iranian leaders no longer trust local members who have joined the IRGC-backed factions.”

Sources indicate that local fighters in Deir-ez-Zor were previously paid between $30 to $70 per month, in stark contrast to the much higher wages—up to $700 per month—offered to foreign recruits. This wage disparity has exacerbated the sense of marginalization among Syrian fighters within the militias.

Since the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel following the onset of the Gaza war, the IRGC has increasingly relied on foreign fighters, citing their perceived loyalty and commitment. According to militia members from Deir-ez-Zor, the IRGC values the religious background of foreign recruits, using it to strengthen its military and political influence in the region.

Despite the suspension of wages for Syrian fighters, Iran continues to bring in foreign personnel, offering them both pay and military equipment, while local Syrian members remain unpaid.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.