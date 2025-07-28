Syria Urged to Investigate Wave of Abductions Targeting Alawite Women and Girls

Amnesty International has called on the Syrian government to urgently address the alarming rise in abductions and kidnappings of Alawite women and girls, demanding thorough investigations and greater accountability amid growing fears of gender-based violence and trafficking.

Since February 2025, the rights organisation has received credible reports of at least 36 Alawite women and girls—ranging from toddlers to women in their forties—being abducted across Syria’s coastal and central governorates, including Latakia, Tartous, Homs, and Hama. Amnesty International has documented eight of these cases in detail, highlighting a pattern of official inaction and deepening public anxiety.

Failure to Act

Despite families reporting the disappearances to police and security forces, investigations into the victims’ whereabouts have largely stalled. In seven of the eight documented cases, authorities reportedly failed to conduct effective inquiries or provide families with updates. In some instances, officials allegedly blamed the victims’ relatives or dismissed concrete evidence, exacerbating families’ trauma.

“The authorities in Syria have repeatedly promised to build a Syria for all Syrians, yet they are failing to stop abductions and kidnappings of women and girls,” said Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International. “The Alawite community, already devastated by previous massacres, has been deeply shaken by this wave of abductions. Women and girls are afraid to leave their homes or walk alone.”

Trafficking and Forced Marriage Alleged

Amnesty International’s findings suggest that some victims may have been subjected to forced marriage, abuse, and potential trafficking. In one case, a family received a photo showing their relative with visible signs of physical abuse. In others, abductors demanded ransoms between $10,000 and $14,000. One minor was reportedly married off by her captor without parental consent or judicial oversight, making the marriage illegal under Syrian law.

Two abducted women, both previously married, contacted their families requesting divorces after reportedly being forced into new marriages with their captors. In another distressing case, a woman’s head was allegedly shaved by her abductor for refusing marriage.

Fear and Silence

The impact of these abductions extends beyond the immediate victims. Amnesty International reports widespread fear among women in affected regions, with many now avoiding school, work, or public transport without male escorts.

An activist recently returned from Syria’s coast told Amnesty: “All women are on full alert. We can’t take a taxi alone, walk alone, or do anything without feeling afraid. Even though I’m not Alawite, my family still asked me not to go anywhere alone and to be extra cautious.”

While the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria has confirmed at least six abductions and credible reports of more, Syrian authorities have maintained that they have received no formal reports of such incidents. A fact-finding committee established by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on 22 July claimed no knowledge of female abduction cases—despite repeated appeals from rights groups and families.

Lack of Accountability

Amnesty International stated that in none of the documented cases has a perpetrator been arrested or charged. In some instances, relatives were even advised by authorities to remain silent. Families who did receive their loved ones back were often warned against discussing the ordeal, fearing retaliation from both captors and state officials.

Interviews and evidence collected by Amnesty included phone records, ransom messages, and video testimonies. In four cases, families were contacted from foreign numbers—including from Iraq, the UAE, and Türkiye—raising concerns about cross-border criminal networks and trafficking.

International and Legal Obligations

Amnesty International has urged Syrian authorities to meet their legal and moral obligations under international law, which mandates the prevention of gender-based violence, the prohibition of torture, and protection against arbitrary detention.

“The abduction and kidnapping of women and girls may amount to trafficking in persons, a grave violation of international law,” Amnesty said. “Authorities must act swiftly and transparently to locate the missing, hold perpetrators accountable, and provide gender-sensitive support to survivors and their families.”

The organisation previously raised the issue with Syria’s Interior Minister in May 2025 and submitted a formal letter in July detailing its findings. As of publication, no response has been received.

Amnesty’s call concludes with a stark reminder: “All women in Syria deserve to live free from fear of abuse, discrimination, and persecution. A failure to investigate and prosecute such crimes is not just a betrayal of public trust—it is a human rights violation.”