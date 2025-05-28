Syria–Jordan Border: Major Drug Haul Intercepted En Route to Saudi Arabia

Syrian authorities on Wednesday announced the interception of a major drug shipment at the Nasib border crossing with Jordan, reportedly destined for Saudi Arabia.

Hidden in Plain Sight

According to the General Authority for Land and Maritime Crossings, customs officials at the Nasib checkpoint thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of narcotics “meticulously concealed within a consignment marked for export to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

A statement from the authority attributed the seizure to “the heightened vigilance and thorough inspection efforts of customs and security personnel at the crossing,” underscoring the country’s ongoing campaign to combat smuggling and safeguard its borders.

The statement added that further details would be disclosed upon the completion of legal procedures and the conclusion of the investigation.

Ongoing Crackdown on Captagon Networks

This development comes amid a broader campaign by Syria’s Drug Enforcement Administration, which continues to announce significant narcotics seizures across multiple provinces. These efforts persist despite claims that most domestic production networks—particularly those involved in the manufacture of Captagon—have been dismantled following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad.

On 19 May, Syrian anti-narcotics forces reported the seizure of over four million Captagon tablets hidden within a shipment prepared for export from Latakia, a key port city on Syria’s Mediterranean coast. Authorities confirmed that suspects had been detained in connection with the case.

Khaled Eid, Director of Syria’s Drug Enforcement Administration, said his agency had acted on “precise intelligence” indicating that the drugs were concealed within industrial equipment. The consignment’s location was identified and monitored using a specialised K-9 narcotics detection unit.

Earlier, Syria’s Ministry of Interior revealed the confiscation of more than nine million Captagon pills bound for Turkey. That operation was executed in collaboration with Turkish authorities after a month-long period of joint intelligence coordination.

Meanwhile, Jordanian officials continue to report frequent attempts to smuggle drugs across the Syrian border, including one recent incident involving the use of “smart balloons” to transport narcotics—highlighting the increasing sophistication of trafficking methods.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.