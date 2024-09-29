Syria Declares Three-Day Mourning for Martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Condemns Israeli Aggression

Damascus, 29 September 2024 – The Syrian Arab Republic has declared a three-day official mourning period following the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Beirut. In a statement, the Syrian government expressed deep solidarity with Lebanon over the loss of Nasrallah, a prominent figure in the Lebanese National Resistance. Flags will be flown at half-mast across Syria and in its embassies and diplomatic missions worldwide during this mourning period.

The People’s Assembly of Syria also issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli attack that led to the martyrdom of Nasrallah and numerous civilians. The Assembly described the aggression as a heinous crime, underscoring the barbarity and terrorism of the Israeli occupation. It emphasized that this act represents a clear violation of United Nations principles, international law, and human rights.

In its statement, the Assembly called for international accountability for the Israeli government and its leaders, urging Arab, regional, and international parliamentary unions and organizations to denounce the act. The Assembly also extended heartfelt condolences to the Lebanese people and resistance fighters worldwide, mourning the loss of Nasrallah, who they described as an exemplary leader in the fight for liberation and sovereignty.

In response to the growing humanitarian crisis triggered by the Israeli aggression, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Damascus and its surrounding areas have mobilized to assist Lebanese citizens fleeing the violence. Several charitable organizations in the region have announced their readiness to provide essential services, including medical care, psychological support, and necessary supplies. Clinics and associations have already begun receiving Lebanese arrivals, offering free medical examinations, treatments, and medications.

The Syrian Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor confirmed this humanitarian effort, noting that it aims to address the immediate needs of those displaced by the aggression. The Ministry emphasized the importance of solidarity during this time, as the region faces the escalating violence and its aftermath.

Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Ministry also released a separate statement condemning the Israeli strike that led to Nasrallah’s death. The Ministry held Israel fully responsible for the grave consequences of this aggression, calling it a “brutal and cowardly” attack on a residential area. It reaffirmed that the Zionist entity’s actions reflect its inherent treachery and disregard for international norms.

The Ministry highlighted that with the loss of Nasrallah, the world has lost a vital figure in the struggle against occupation. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations in their resistance efforts, as his path remains a guiding light for the fight to liberate all occupied Arab lands.

