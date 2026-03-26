Suweida: National Guard Detains Residents After Refusal to Raise Israeli Flag

Local tensions escalated in Suweida after members of the “National Guard,” a force aligned with Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, detained several individuals who declined to raise the Israeli flag during a commemoration for Sultan Pasha al-Atrash in the town of Al-Qurayya.

Arrests Follow Dispute Over “Syrian Unity” Statement

Sources told Al-Modon that those detained include Dr. Nidal Abu Sobh, Saeed Al-Ghadban, Nidal Ghazali, and Adnan Abu Assi. The incident unfolded at al-Atrash’s mausoleum, where some participants reportedly recited a declaration affirming “Syrian unity,” prompting objections from others in attendance.

According to the Suweida Center for Documentation and Media, a source within the National Guard said the dispute escalated into a physical altercation, leading Guard members to intervene. Twenty-five people were subsequently arrested and transferred to the military judiciary.

Activists Condemn “Arbitrary Detention”

Suweida-based activists denounced the arrests on social media, describing them as a violation of basic rights, including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. They argued that such actions endanger civil peace and undermine the national symbolism of public commemorations.

The activists demanded the immediate release of all detainees and held National Guard commander Jihad Al-Ghotani and his associates fully responsible for the safety of those arrested. They warned that continued abuses would heighten tensions and threaten the stability of the governorate.

Background: Rising Influence of the National Guard

The National Guard consists of local Druze armed factions and, according to Western reports, receives material and logistical support from Israel. The group operates under the authority of Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, whose hostility toward Syrian state institutions has deepened since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December.

Al-Hijri’s stance hardened further after last July’s events in Suweida, when Israeli aircraft targeted Syrian military positions and government sites in Damascus. He later publicly thanked Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming they had “protected the Druze from annihilation,” and voiced support for secession from Syria.

Accusations of Abuses

The National Guard has faced repeated accusations of serious violations against residents who oppose Al-Hijri’s directives. These include the deaths of Druze religious figures Sheikh Raed Al-Matni and Sheikh Maher Falhout, who were detained on allegations of “collaboration” and reportedly subjected to torture.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.