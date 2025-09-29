Supporters of Ousted Assad Regime Barred from Candidacy and Voting

The High Electoral Committee overseeing Syria’s upcoming People’s Assembly elections has confirmed that individuals who supported the ousted Assad regime in any capacity will be barred from standing as candidates or casting votes.

Speaking to Russia’s Novosti agency, Hassan al-Dgheim, a member of the High Electoral Committee, addressed inquiries concerning the eligibility of former regime supporters. He stated: “Anyone proven to have supported the ousted regime—whether through armed activity, financial contributions, public endorsement, or by serving as a member of the People’s Assembly or in a leadership position within pro-Assad parties—is prohibited from running for office, voting, or taking part in the electoral process.”

The committee had previously announced that the next People’s Assembly elections are scheduled for 5 October 2025.

Clarifying the role of military and security personnel, Dgheim stated: “No member of the Ministry of Defence or the Ministry of Interior is permitted to run for office or participate in any electoral body.”

He continued: “The role of the executive authority—particularly the Ministry of Interior—is strictly limited to ensuring the safety of candidates, voters, and the electoral process. It is not permitted to interfere in any way.”

Regarding campaigning activities, Dgheim explained that, due to the indirect nature of the elections, campaigning will be confined to the electoral body. He noted: “Debates and meetings may be held within this framework. Modest campaigns are allowed within a candidate’s registered locality, but not at the governorate or national level.”

