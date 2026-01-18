Sharaa and Abdi Seal Ceasefire Deal to Integrate SDF into the Syrian State

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi have signed a ceasefire and full integration agreement that sets out a new framework aimed at restoring unified state authority, stabilizing frontlines, and consolidating national sovereignty. The deal outlines immediate steps to halt hostilities, organize the redeployment of forces, and transfer administrative and military control in key governorates, while providing for the integration of institutions and personnel into the structures of the Syrian state. It also addresses sensitive political and security files, including border crossings, oil and gas fields, the management of ISIS detainees and camps, and the removal of non-Syrian armed elements, alongside commitments to national partnership, equal citizenship, and the safe return of displaced communities.

Below is the text of the agreement:

Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement

First: An immediate and comprehensive ceasefire shall enter into force across all fronts and contact lines between the Syrian Government Forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in parallel with the withdrawal of all SDF-affiliated military formations to the area east of the Euphrates River, as a preliminary step toward redeployment.

Second: The governorates of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa shall be handed over immediately and in full—administratively and militarily—to the Syrian Government. This shall include the transfer of all civil institutions and facilities, the issuance of immediate decisions to confirm the current employees within the relevant specialized ministries of the Syrian state, and the Government’s commitment not to take action against SDF employees and fighters, or against the civil administration in the two governorates.

Third: All civil institutions in al-Hasakah Governorate shall be integrated into the institutions of the Syrian state and its administrative structure.

Fourth: The Syrian Government shall assume full control of all border crossings and the oil and gas fields in the region, and shall ensure their protection by the regular forces, in order to guarantee the return of resources to the Syrian state.

Fifth: All military and security personnel of the SDF shall be integrated, on an individual basis, into the structures of the Syrian Ministries of Defence and Interior following the required security vetting. They shall be granted military ranks and their financial and logistical entitlements in accordance with due procedures, while safeguarding the particularity of Kurdish areas.

Sixth: The SDF leadership shall undertake not to incorporate remnants of the former regime into its ranks and shall submit lists of officers belonging to the remnants of the former regime present in areas of north-eastern Syria.

Seventh: A presidential decree shall be issued appointing a nominee to the post of Governor of al-Hasakah, as a guarantee of political participation and local representation.

Eighth: The city of Ayn al-Arab/Kobani shall be cleared of heavy military manifestations. A security force shall be formed from among the city’s residents, and a local police force shall remain in place, administratively affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior.

Ninth: The administration responsible for the file of ISIS detainees and camps, as well as the forces responsible for securing these facilities, shall be integrated with the Syrian Government, so that the Syrian Government assumes full legal and security responsibility for them.

Tenth: A list of nominated leaders submitted by the SDF leadership shall be approved for the appointment of senior military, security, and civilian positions within the structure of the central state, in order to ensure national partnership.

Eleventh: The Presidential Decree No. 13 of 2026 is welcomed, as it provides for the recognition of Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights, the addressing of legal and civil issues relating to those registered as “unrecorded,” and the restoration of property rights accumulated over previous decades.

Twelfth: The SDF shall undertake to remove all non-Syrian commanders and members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) from outside the borders of the Syrian Arab Republic, in order to ensure sovereignty and the stability of neighbouring states.

Thirteenth: The Syrian state shall commit to continuing the fight against terrorism

(ISIS) as an active member of the International Coalition, in coordination with the United States within this framework, in order to ensure the security and stability of the region.

Fourteenth: Efforts shall be made to reach understandings regarding the safe and dignified return of the residents of the Afrin area and Sheikh Maqsoud to their areas.

Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces

Mazloum Abdi

President of the Syrian Arab Republic

Ahmad al-Sharaa