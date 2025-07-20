Senior Advisor to Syrian Economy Minister, Samaa Abed Rabbo, Resigns Over Suweida Violence

Sima Abed Rabbo, the senior advisor to Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nidal al-Shaar, announced her resignation in response to the ongoing violence in Suweida province, southern Syria.

In a post on her personal Facebook page on Friday, Abed Rabbo stated that Suweida remains “devastated” and that there is a total lack of transparency from the government regarding the situation on the ground.

She called for intervention by the United Nations and Jordan as neutral parties to assess the crisis and provide assistance, expressing dismay that no such action had been taken so far.

Abed Rabbo noted that international appeals for support were not unprecedented, having occurred previously during the former regime’s assaults on Idlib, Aleppo, and Eastern Ghouta.

In a follow-up post, she announced her formal resignation, citing a wave of criticism and verbal abuse she had received in response to her earlier statement.

She clarified that her appointment had been voluntary, “not a climb up the ladder,” and affirmed her inability to continue in the role.

Abed Rabbo expressed deep sorrow over the sectarian and regional divisions that she said were tearing apart Syrian youth, reiterating her rejection of any form of bloodshed in Syria.

A prominent figure in Syrian public policy, Abed Rabbo has more than 25 years of experience in government administration and institutional strategy development. She previously served as an advisor to the Ministry of Economy in the United Arab Emirates, holds dual Syrian and Canadian citizenship, and is fluent in more than five languages.

Sima Abed Rabbo is a prominent Syrian policy expert and civil society advocate, known for her extensive experience in public administration and institutional reform across the Arab world. With over 25 years in government advisory roles—including previous work with the UAE Ministry of Economy—she has played a key role in shaping economic and social policy in the region. Abed Rabbo, who holds Syrian and Canadian citizenship and is fluent in several languages, has also been active in promoting dialogue and accountability during Syria’s ongoing transition. Her resignation amid the recent violence in Suweida marks a rare public dissent from within the post-Assad transitional government.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.