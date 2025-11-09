Emirates Detainees Advocacy Centre Demands Immediate Release of UAE Activist Jassim al-Shamsi Detained in Damascus

The Emirates Detainees Advocacy Center (EDAC) has expressed deep concern over the arbitrary detention of prominent Emirati political activist Jassim Rashid al-Shamsi in Damascus on Thursday, 6 November 2025. Syrian security forces apprehended al-Shamsi without a judicial warrant or formal charges, transferring him to an undisclosed location. All communication has been severed since the moment of his arrest.

Al-Shamsi, born in 1977, is a seasoned journalist and the founder and president of the Smart Media and Management Foundation, an organisation dedicated to media and management initiatives. He rose to prominence as a vocal advocate for human rights and political reform in the United Arab Emirates, becoming one of the key figures implicated in the high-profile “UAE 94” and “Justice and Dignity” cases. These were mass trials of dissidents accused of plotting against the state. In these proceedings, he was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison before receiving a life term. Following his release or evasion of further prosecution, al-Shamsi sought refuge in Turkey for a decade with his Syrian wife and children before relocating to Syria in recent years.

EDAC highlighted al-Shamsi’s longstanding commitment to defending the rights and dignity of oppressed peoples across the globe. Notably, he publicly declared his solidarity with the Syrian people during their prolonged civil war and denounced the atrocities committed by the ousted Assad regime under Bashar al-Assad, whom he described as a fugitive terrorist. This position earned him widespread respect among human rights defenders and activists throughout the region.

The centre regards al-Shamsi’s detention as a serious indication of potential Emirati pressure on the new Syrian government. It draws attention to documented precedents of forced repatriation of Emirati dissidents from third countries, including Indonesia, Jordan and Lebanon. Such actions, EDAC argues, constitute clear violations of international law, particularly principles that protect refugees and political exiles.

In a strongly worded statement, EDAC demanded the immediate and unconditional release of al-Shamsi, along with guarantees for his physical and psychological well-being. It called on Syrian authorities to reject any form of security cooperation that might lead to his extradition to the UAE. The centre also holds the Syrian government fully responsible for any harm that may befall him while in custody, and urged international human rights organisations to act swiftly. It called for close monitoring of the case and enforcement of international legal and humanitarian standards.

