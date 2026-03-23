A widening controversy over government overreach and selective enforcement of archaic laws has erupted in Syria, following a disputed alcohol mandate and inflammatory ministerial comments that critics say reveal a troubling pattern of constitutional erosion by the transitional administration.

The crisis began when the Governor of Damascus issued a directive restricting alcohol sales to predominantly Christian neighborhoods, sparking widespread indignation. Residents of those districts expressed fears of social stigmatization, warning their communities might be branded solely through a lens of vice or alterity. Though provincial authorities initially cited statutes from the 1950s to justify the measure, they issued a partial retraction and apology after legal and civic condemnation.

The tensions culminated in a significant public demonstration at Bab Touma Square, where hundreds gathered to defend personal liberty. While the Damascus Governorate maintained the regulation aimed to “organize chaos” under Legislative Decree No. 180 of 1952, legal experts swiftly dismantled that justification. Human rights advocate Michel Shammas noted the decree pertains strictly to taverns—establishments serving alcohol by the glass—and offers no basis for regulating sealed retail containers. He further emphasized that while the original law prohibits taverns in majority-Muslim neighborhoods, it does not grant governors unilateral authority to designate “permitted zones.”

Mutasim al-Kilani, a specialist in international criminal law, called the decision “marred by the defect of illegality,” characterizing it as an implicit amendment to legislation without due process. Mohammad Al-Abdullah, Executive Director of the Syria Justice and Accountability Center (SJAC), framed the issue as part of a broader pattern of “selective behavior,” in which the transitional authority exhumes repressive colonial or union-era laws—such as the 1958 Law on Associations—to restrict civil society and political engagement while bypassing the 2025 Constitutional Declaration’s guarantees of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The controversy took a more volatile turn when Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Kabawat defended “Christian areas” in a social media post, asserting their inhabitants “were never drunkards.” The remark drew immediate backlash, with critics arguing that a state official must speak with a unifying national voice rather than adopting sectarian rhetoric that reinforces stereotypes and exacerbates social fragmentation.

Observers warn that the growing reliance on administrative whim over constitutional principle—whether in regulating energy, civil society, or personal habits—threatens to reproduce the authoritarian mechanisms of the past under a new guise, as the transitional phase faces mounting scrutiny over its commitment to legal clarity and institutional neutrality.

Anas Hamdoun, a renowned critic of the transitional government in Damascus, criticized Social Affairs and Labour Minister Hind Kabawat for, in his view, reinforcing sectarian logic rather than challenging it. He argued that by speaking as though she represented Syria’s Christians, Kabawat was lending legitimacy to a system that treats Syrians as communal blocs instead of equal citizens, adding that any genuine objection from within government must be expressed through action rather than rhetoric.