A Clash of Ordinances: Damascus Governorate Moves to Contain the Fallout Over Alcohol Regulations

Late on Saturday, the Damascus Governorate issued an extensive clarification of Resolution No. 311, the decree regulating the sale of alcoholic beverages, after several days of intense public debate. The measure had drawn sharp criticism across a wide social spectrum, with detractors portraying it as an unwarranted intrusion on personal freedoms and an implicit slight to Syria’s Christian community.

In its official justification, the Governorate described the resolution as administrative rather than ideological, presenting it as a continuation of an established legal framework. Officials traced its basis to Legislative Decree No. 180 of 1952 and to subsequent measures adopted in 1998, 2010, 2013, and 2018. They argued that the prescribed distance between licensed establishments and places of worship or education reflects a long-standing regulatory norm intended to respect the character of different neighborhoods.

Administrative Reasoning and Public Dismay

According to the Governorate, the 1952 decree expressly permits such commerce in areas where the majority of residents are non-Muslim, a provision said to reflect the social composition of those districts. Officials added that licensing procedures already require the consent of local residents. In their account, the latest resolution emerged in response to mounting complaints over noise, public disorder, and the proliferation of unlicensed venues accused of selling alcohol to minors.

Yet the authorities appeared to recognize the depth of the backlash. In a notable gesture, the Governorate issued a formal apology to the residents of Bab Touma, Al-Qassaa, and Bab Sharqi. Describing these quarters as part of the living heart of the capital and as enduring markers of Syria’s cultural identity, it pledged to review how the decree is applied there so that its enforcement reflects their demographic and social particularities.

Constitutional Fault Lines and the Question of Equality

These conciliatory remarks have not quelled the broader legal and moral debate stirred by the decree. Religious and civic figures have voiced grave concern, seeing in the measure a retreat from the principle of equal citizenship. Atallah Hanna, Archbishop of Sebastia of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, condemned the resolution as inherently offensive. The Bab Touma Neighborhood Committee issued a forceful response, stating that the decision had been taken without meaningful consultation with the community most directly affected.

In its statement, the committee argued that Resolution No. 311 contradicts the Constitutional Declaration, particularly Articles 7, 12, and 13, which affirm equality before the law, prohibit discrimination, and protect the freedoms of all Syrians. For many activists and legal observers, the dispute extends far beyond the regulation of one trade. It has opened a larger contest over whether the emerging Syria will be founded on equal citizenship or whether public authority will reserve to itself the power to regulate the social habits of some communities more than others.

The Governorate has announced a three-month transitional period during which the implementation of the law will be reconsidered, with assurances that the special position of tourist restaurants and the capital’s diverse social fabric will be taken into account.

A Civic Protest in the Heart of Damascus

On Sunday, March 22, the historic quarter of Bab Touma became the scene of a civic protest marked by restraint and principle, as dozens of Syrian activists gathered to denounce the decree. The order confines the sale of alcoholic beverages to Bab Touma, Al-Qassaa, and Bab Sharqi, a restriction demonstrators described as discriminatory and injurious to the demographic and cultural identity of these long-established neighborhoods.

In a clarification issued the previous evening, the Governorate defended the measure as part of its legal responsibility to preserve public security, civil peace, and public decorum. Officials insisted that the decision does not trespass upon personal freedom and characterized it as a regulatory step grounded in existing law. These assurances did little to dispel public unease. The protest unfolded under the watch of internal security forces and civil defense personnel, while speakers invoked the values of national unity, communal coexistence, and the sanctity of individual liberty.

Syrian Christians for Peace and Allied Organizations Respond

The controversy drew a coordinated response from Syrian Christians for Peace, joined by Americans for a Free Syria, Free Syria PAC, Kayla’s List PAC, CA for Freedom PAC, Atlantic Humanitarian Relief, the Multi-Faith Alliance, and Pro-Justice. In a joint statement, these organizations expressed deep concern over the Governorate’s decision to prohibit the sale of alcohol across the city while permitting it only in areas with a Christian majority.

They warned that the measure reinforces a false and damaging stereotype, as though Christians alone are expected to accept what is deemed unacceptable elsewhere in Damascus. Such an approach, they argued, risks entrenching divisions along religious and social lines and stands in clear tension with the principle of equal citizenship.

The coalition also noted that the decision interferes with the functioning of tourism and commercial establishments. Alcohol regulation, they argued, should fall within the framework of general laws governing food, safety, and public order, while preserving reasonable discretion for restaurants, hotels, and tourism businesses.

A further concern centered on security. Restricting alcohol sales to Christian-majority districts may render those areas more vulnerable to terrorist attacks, particularly given the history of violence targeting Christians in Syria. Policies that inadvertently expose certain citizens to additional danger, they said, require urgent reconsideration.

The organizations concluded that the decision violates Syrians’ rights, freedoms, and personal choice as guaranteed by the Constitutional Declaration. At a moment when Syria is striving to rebuild trust among its citizens and establish institutions grounded in justice and equality, policies perceived as discriminatory threaten to erode social cohesion rather than strengthen it. They called for the decree to be reviewed and for the adoption of clear, comprehensive policies that respect individual freedoms and apply equally to all citizens.